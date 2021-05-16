Cyclone Tauktae Update: Death-Toll Rises to 6; Tropical Cyclonic Storm Intensifies, Likely to Reach Gujarat Coast on Monday Evening
Mumbai, May 16: Tropical Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. At least six people lost their lives due to the cyclic storm. Two people lost their lives in Goa, while four in Karnataka. Several houses were also damaged in the tropical cyclonic storm. Normal life was thrown out of gear due to the tropical cyclonic storm. Electricity poles and trees were uprooted disrupting the power supply. The storm has now intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and like to hot Gujarat coast on Monday. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat; Check Realtime Status Here.
Strong winds with speed reaching up to 90 km/per were lashing the western coastal region. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, by May 18 the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 km per hour, gusting up to 175 km per hour. Around 1.75 lakh people have been evacuated from the low-lying areas in Gujarat. A total of 54 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat for relief and rescue operations.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 and May 18. Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at some places. At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 kmph gusting to 145 kmph." Cyclone Tauktae Impact in Goa: Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds Batter Coastal State; Power Supply Hit.
The Cyclonic Storm is likely to cross the Gujarat Coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around May 18 morning. The IMG in its latest bulletin on Sunday, said, "The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae over east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during the past six hours." Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Saturday and said the state government was fully prepared, while the administrations of districts likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm have been alerted.
The government was working with "zero casualty" approach, Rupani said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed along with the south Gujarat and Saurashtra coast.
The Met department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Maharashtra's North Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Sunday in the national capital, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed agencies to ensure "uninterrupted" functioning of the Covid hospitals in the states affected by Cyclone Tauktae and secure "zero loss" of lives. Home Minister Ami Shah also reviewed the preparations.
(With inputs From PTI)