What is Cyclone Nivar and When Will it Make its Landfall in Tamil Nadu? All You Need to Know

The coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are preparing to tackle the Cyclone Nivar that is most likely to make landfall on Wednesday.

Fishermen and farmers have been alerted by the authorities to not venture into the sea.

It is being expected that the cyclone will make its landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram area of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains are expected in the southern area of Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities have issued a red alert in a few districts and fishermen have been asked not to stay away from the sea till November 26.

(1) Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal—(Cyclone Alert for Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts- Yellow Message) (2) Deep Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia.https://t.co/QSfsJn8fMK pic.twitter.com/HiM39nQz47 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 23, 2020

Here's all you need to know about Cyclone Nivar:

[q]Origin of Cyclone Nivar[/q]

[ans]Cyclone Nivar is the fourth cyclone in the North Indian Ocean region this year. The earlier three cyclones were – Cyclone Amphan that hit the eastern Indian Subcontinent in May, Cyclone Nisarga that hit Maharashtra in June 2020, and Cyclone Gati that made landfall in Somalia on November 22. Cyclone Nivar will be the second cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu in two years after Cyclone Gaja in 2018.

Cyclone Nivar came into being after the build-up of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that turned into a severe cyclonic storm. It is most likely to hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25. The India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rains and strong winds with speeds up to 120 kmph. Many districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are also bracing themselves for flooding. [/ans]

(1) Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal—(Cyclone Alert for Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts- Yellow Message) (2) Deep Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia. visit https://t.co/NQbQY0OT0A pic.twitter.com/rHImkpDmDo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 23, 2020

[q]How is the Cyclone named?[/q]

[ans]Based on the guidelines of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the looming storm has been named Cyclone Nivar. Name of the cyclone is decided by the North Indian Ocean Region that covers tropical cyclones formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The group has 13 members, which include Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Five more countries were added in 2018 that includes Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen.

This year, 169 cyclones were named by these countries, with 13 names from each country. Name of every member is listed in alphabetical order and the cyclone names are used sequentially column-wise. Cyclones are named to make their identification easier and for the media to report and generate interest among people, resulting in easier dissemination of information and increased preparedness.

Cyclone Nivar has been selected from the list of names given by Iran.[/ans]

[q]Who will be affected by Cyclone Nivar?[/q]

[ans]According to India Meteorological department, districts of Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu are on alert. In the neighbouring Union Territory, Puducherry and Karaikal are on alert. Coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, the south interior of Karnataka, Rayalseema, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Twelve National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, while 18 teams are on standby. One NDRF team consists of 35-45 personnel.[/ans]

