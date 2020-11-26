Cyclone Nivar: Landfall triggers torrential downpours

·1 min read
Trees bending in the wind
The cyclone made landfall on Wednesday night

Cyclone Nivar has made landfall in southern India, triggering torrential downpours in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

Officials said it reached winds of more than 120km/h (75mph) but then weakened into a severe cyclonic storm.

Tens of thousands of people from low lying areas had been evacuated ahead of landfall.

According to local media, one woman died when a wall collapsed following heavy rain.

Heavy wind had already felled trees and strong rains flooded parts of Tamil Nadu and the capital Chennai.

People wading through flooded street
Heavy rains have already flooded parts of Chennai

Initially classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm", Nivar weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm" after it made landfall, the India Meteorological Department said.

It is forecast to further weaken as it moves north, the department added.

Dozens of trains and flights from Chennai have been cancelled and thousands of disaster management personnel have been deployed in the region. All fishing boats had been advised to return to port.

Tamil Nadu minister R.B. Udhayakumar said late Wednesday that around 175,000 people were moved to shelters.

Wednesday and Thursday were declared public holidays with everything shut except emergency services.

Waves at Kovalam beach as cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast
There were high waves even before Nivar made landfall

Ahead of landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he had spoken with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy, assuring him of all "possible support" from the federal government.

In 2015, widespread flooding in Chennai due to heavy rains and overflowing rivers brought the city to a standstill.

