Cyclone Mocha: Intense storm hits Bangladesh and Myanmar coast

People have been packing in to cyclone shelters as Mocha approaches

A powerful cyclone is hitting the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar after intensifying into the equivalent of a category-five storm.

Cyclone Mocha is bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 195kph (120mph), which could see dangerous flooding on land around the Bay of Bengal.

There are fears it may hit the world's largest refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, where nearly one million people live.

Storm surges of up to four metres could swamp villages in low lying areas

Forecasters warned Cyclone Mocha could be the most powerful storm seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades.

Around 500,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas.

The Bangladeshi meteorological department office said the maximum sustained wind speed within around 75km (45 miles) of the centre of the cyclone was around 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour with gusts and squalls of 215 kilometres per hour.

In preparation nearby airports were shut, fishermen ordered to suspend their work and 1,500 shelters were set up as people from vulnerable areas were moved to safer spots.

Cyclone Mocha was predicted to bring a deluge of rain, which can trigger landslides - a serious danger for those who reside in hillside camps, where landslips are a regular phenomenon.

Particular concerns have been expressed for the many Rohingya refugees living in makeshift homes in the the camps of Cox's Bazaar and people on the western coast of Myanmar.

"For a cyclone to hit an area where there is already such deep humanitarian need is a nightmare scenario, impacting hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people whose coping capacity has been severely eroded by successive crises," UN Humanitarian Coordinator A.I. Ramanathan Balakrishnan said.