Cyclone Ian batters South Carolina in second US landfall

John Sudworth & Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Florida
·3 min read
A police officer in Charleston is pelted with rain
A police officer in Charleston, South Carolina, is pelted with rain

Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is lashing South Carolina in its second US landfall after carving a swathe of deadly destruction across Florida.

Ian returned as a category one hurricane near Georgetown at 14:05 local time (18:05 GMT) on Friday before losing some power as it marched inland.

But the danger is not over. Flooding is projected to continue throughout the region, including in Florida, for days.

Florida emergency officials announced 21 deaths as of Friday morning.

But a state medical examiner must determine if all the fatalities are directly related to the storm.

Ian was one of the strongest storms ever to hit the US when it struck Florida as a category four hurricane on Wednesday.

In coastal South Carolina, Ian has already ripped apart four piers and sent torrents of water flooding into neighbourhoods, including in the popular seaside city of Myrtle Beach.

Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in South Carolina were without power by Friday evening.

In the city of Charleston, around 80 miles (130km) south of where the hurricane made landfall, cars have been seen driving through flooded roads.

The storm is moving north with maximum sustained winds of around 70mph (110km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Although Ian weakened on Friday, it is still dangerous, says the NHC.

The agency warns that central Florida could see record river flooding into next week.

Considerable flash and urban flooding was possible across coastal and north-east South Carolina, coastal North Carolina and south-east Virginia on Friday, the NHC said.

There was also a chance that Ian could spawn tornados in North Carolina and Virginia as it marched north, according to the NHC.

Ian is expected to dissipate over either North Carolina or Virginia by late on Saturday.

The ruins of a petrol station in Fort Myers
The ruins of a petrol station in Fort Myers

Meanwhile, the full scope of the disaster in Florida - where 1.6 million people still have no electricity - is coming to light.

"We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction," President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday.

He said Ian was likely to be among the worst natural disasters in US history. The storm has caused $47bn in insured losses, according to research firm CoreLogic.

Hurricane Ian was much less damaging than category five Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and wreaked $125bn in damage when it slammed into Louisiana in August 2005.

Fort Myers beach was one of the first places to encounter the power of Hurricane Ian when it struck the Florida peninsula this week.

Destroyed boats in a marina
Destroyed boats in a marina

Two days on, shell-shocked residents like Pat and Kathleen Unger - who have an apartment close to the beach - are returning to their homes.

"Elevator's gone, pool sheds are gone, office is gone, the library's gone," Mrs Unger says.

"Parking lot's gone, everything's gone except for the buildings," Mr Unger adds.

"It looks like three buildings standing in the middle of the Sahara Desert."

At what was once a small marina on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, about 30 boats have been destroyed.

"I'm in the boat business," a visibly upset man said. "Well, actually, I guess I was in the boat business, past tense."

Meanwhile, in Cuba - where Ian knocked out electricity for the entire island of 11 million people - residents in several neighbourhoods of the capital Havana have taken to the streets to bang pots in protest at a third day of blackouts.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Toronto Blue Jays to celebrate post-season berth after Friday's game versus Red Sox

    TORONTO — Win or lose, the Toronto Blue Jays were planning to celebrate on Friday night. The Blue Jays clinched a playoff berth Thursday afternoon when the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3. That defeat mathematically eliminated Baltimore from the playoffs and guaranteed Toronto will be in the post-season but the Blue Jays had Thursday off, meaning they couldn't celebrate together as a team. Toronto opened a three-game series with the Red Sox on Friday and Blue Jays interim manage

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th