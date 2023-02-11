Cyclone Gabrielle batters Australia's Norfolk Island on way to New Zealand

·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Residents of Australia's Norfolk Island were cleaning up on Sunday after Cyclone Gabrielle, headed to New Zealand, on Saturday battered the tiny external territory in the Pacific Ocean.

Gabrielle, now downgraded to a sub-tropical low pressure system, passed over Norfolk Island Saturday night with the storm's "most destructive winds" missing the island, the Australian outpost's emergency management authority said.

In New Zealand, 1,460 kilometres (907 miles) to the south, the nation's weather forecaster warned of the storm's impact from Sunday. Last month its biggest city Auckland was hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

Air New Zealand said Saturday it was cancelling several North Island flights scheduled from Sunday to Tuesday ahead of the expected arrival of bad weather.

On Norfolk Island, which covers just over 34 square km (13 square miles) in the Pacific Ocean, between New Caledonia and New Zealand, authorities said they were clearing debris and trees from roads and restoring power knocked out overnight.

"There is still considerable clean up to be undertaken and it may take a while for services such as power to be restored," Emergency Management Norfolk Island said.

Its roughly 2,000 residents, some descended from British sailors who mutinied on the HMS Bounty in the 18th century, had been "extremely fortunate" with the passage of the cyclone, the agency said, as winds eased and an all-clear was issued.

As Gabrielle tracks south, Auckland Emergency Management has warned the city is likely to be hit by strong winds on Sunday night, with gusts of up to 140 kph (90 mph) or higher predicted from Monday.

"This system poses a very high risk of extreme, impactful, and unprecedented weather over many regions of the North Island from Sunday to Tuesday," weather forecaster, MetService, said Sunday.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith, editing by Deepa Babington)

Latest Stories

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Ontario Park Warden Jumps Into Icy Lake to Save Stranded Deer

    Two deer trapped in icy waters were rescued by an Ontario Parks warden off the shore of Rondeau Bay on January 28.Zack Stubbington, who works as a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, said that he received a call that a buck and a doe had fallen into the ice-covered lake, about 150 meters (490 feet) from the shore, and quickly grabbed his rescue gear before jumping in.After a few hours in the frozen lake, Stubbington and another staff member managed to break up some ice to clear a path for the deer to follow back to shore.While the buck was able to swim freely to shore, Stubbington had to remove bigger chunks for the doe and veer her towards the cleared path.“It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice,” Stubbington told local media. Credit: Zack Stubbington via Storyful

  • East Coast storm risk hinges on 4,000 km front from the Avalon to Cancun

    A vast boundary stretching from Newfoundland to Mexico could spawn a disruptive storm early next week—with another possibly forming on its heels.

  • 'Largest battery storage project in Canada' to open in two years in Six Nations

    An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut

  • New Enbridge CEO says Canada is missing opportunities as world cries out for energy

    CALGARY — The new CEO of pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. says regulatory uncertainty in this country has resulted in a "lost decade" for Canadian liquefied natural gas production. Greg Ebel, who took the reins from outgoing Enbridge CEO Al Monaco last month, made the comments in an interview following the release of the company's fourth-quarter financial results. Ebel — who was formerly the chief executive of Spectra Energy, which Enbridge acquired in Feb. 2017 — said he was in Ottawa last week spe

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: 'The most serious storm to hit New Zealand this century' closes in

    A tropical cyclone feared to be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century is closing in - days after parts of the country were hit by deadly flooding. Cyclone Gabrielle is set to unleash winds of up to 96mph (155kmph) and up to 400mm of rainfall across New Zealand. National weather forecaster, MetService, issued a strong wind warning for Auckland, less than a fortnight after the country's biggest city and other parts of the North Island were deluged by record rainfall, leading to flash floods and landslides which killed four people.

  • Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

    In the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskenderun, a crowd chanted “God is great!” as Haci Murat Kilinc and his wife, Raziye, were carried on stretchers to a waiting ambulance. In Adiyaman, a hard-hit city of more than a quarter-million people, rescuers and onlookers suppressed their joy so as not to frighten 4-year-old Yagiz Komsu as he emerged from the debris, according the HaberTurk television, which broadcast the rescue live. Relatives wept and chanted as rescuers pulled 17-year-old Adnan Muhammed Korkut from a basement in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand braces for storm after record floods

    Residents are on edge as parts of the North Island prepare for more severe weather.

  • Uh, the Sun Kinda Broke

    Scientists have observed a “polar vortex” on the sun for the first time, but aren’t sure what drives it. What's happening up there?

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Nova Scotia pulls ahead in Atlantic Canadian race to supply Germany with green energy

    PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. — The Nova Scotia government has approved the first phase of a green hydrogen and ammonia operation led by EverWind Fuels in Cape Breton. The first phase includes the construction of a 300-megawatt hydrogen electrolysis plant and an ammonia production facility in the community of Port Hawkesbury, N.S. EverWind said in a news release that the $6-billion project will be the first industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia operation in North America. The release says th

  • Amazon shoppers say this snow thrower works 'like a charm' — and it's on sale for $160

    "No more backaches!" Shoppers say this snow blower "completely eliminates the hard part of the job" — "no more lifting and straining!"

  • More, but not all, of Highway 1 to reopen south of Big Sur

    Weeks after storms and a rockslide closed a long stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans is reopening much of the road to traffic this weekend.

  • Winter offers the Prairies a break from the cold with pleasant warmup

    Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store across most of the Prairies. This may be the best weekend weather so far this season.

  • Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid

    HALIFAX — Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility — and a grid designed for the changing climate. Parker Donham, a resident of Boularderie Island, says he and other residents who suffered property damage due to power failures are hoping for a resolution when they meet with two vice-presidents from Nova Scotia Power on Monday. Donham was forced to move to a friend's house after losing power in mid-D

  • Study of forever chemicals in Cape Fear River fish produces some puzzling results

    Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.

  • Equinor is getting closer to launching Canada's first deepwater oil project

    After discovering hundreds of millions of barrels of oil underground and securing a new licence to drill the site, Norwegian energy giant Equinor is one step closer to developing Canada’s first deepwater oil project off the East Coast. The flagship discovery, called Bay du Nord, was identified in 2013 and Equinor was given a “significant discovery licence” in 2017. But Equinor’s Bay du Nord project involves tying in nearby oil discoveries called Cappahayden and Cambriol, which were found in 2020

  • Fact check: Human activity, not temperature cycles, responsible for recent global warming

    The Earth has long had cycles of heating and cooling, but humans have altered that, scientists say.

  • Baby Elephant Twins Make Super Bowl 'Predictions' Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Yaad and Tukada, three-month-old twin Asian elephants, played with Eagles and Chiefs footballs on Tuesday, February 7, at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York to “predict” the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl LVII.Video posted by the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, which they said was filmed on Tuesday, shows the “EleTwins” kicking around the footballs and tearing apart cardboard boxes covered in Chiefs and Eagles logos in Syracuse.The zoo joked that “in typical brother vs brother fashion” the twins picked different teams. They said that Yaad choose the Chiefs while Tukada picked the Eagles.The “miracle twins” were born in October 2022, the zoo said. They explained that “elephant twins comprise less than 1% of elephant births worldwide” making the birth a rare phenomenon. Credit: Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful

  • Climate change activist goes rogue releasing ‘mini volcanoes’ to cool atmosphere

    A Mexico-based startup will next week launch sulphur particles into the stratosphere in a “rogue” move to create a “mini-volcano” effect it says could help cool the planet.