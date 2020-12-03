Cyclone Burevi Updates: Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, 26 Teams of NDRF Ready Across Tamil Nadu And Kerala

Tamil Nadu, December 3: Total 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force pre-positioned across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that the state is on a high alert in view of Cyclone Burevi. Cyclone Burevi Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu on December 3, Check Realtime Status Here.

In addition to this, IMD issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts for today. Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar recorded 97.60 millimetres of rainfall since Wednesday night, with Kariapatti receiving maximum rain of 15.80 mm ahead of cyclone Burevi's landfall in the state.

Cyclone Burevi Status:

Cyclone Warning for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts:Cyclone Burevi' to emerge into Gulf of Mannar during next 3 https://t.co/83HTlHnJJU reach near Pamban around noon and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during 3rd night/4th early morning as CS pic.twitter.com/TlSCMzRU4L — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2020

Cyclone Burevi Video:

Here Are Cyclone Burevi Updates: