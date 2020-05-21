Cyclone Amphan’s fury, Nepal’s new map and more: A round-up of the top stories
A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.
'Worse than Coronavirus': Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Amphan impact
An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph roared into West Bengal, dumping heavy rain and leaving a trail of destruction. Read More
Railways to run 200 mail and express trains from June 1
Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile app, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. Check the full list
India calls Nepal's new map unjustified cartographic assertion
India's angry reaction came hours after the Nepal government released a revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas along the border. Read More
Trump considers hosting G-7 summit despite coronavirus spread
The announcement was the latest effort by Donald Trump to signal to the nation that the US economy is humming again. Read More
Mystery solved: IAF test flight behind sonic boom in Bengaluru
The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the South. Read More
People should learn to live with COVID-19: Imran Khan
“We have to live with this virus for some time until a vaccine is developed,” the Pakistan PM said, adding that even advanced countries with much more resources were unable to cope with the situation. Read More
Will take some practice to not put saliva on ball: Ashwin
The ICC Cricket Committee recommended a ban on use of saliva in its meeting earlier this week. Read More