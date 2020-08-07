Cyclone Amphan Aftermath: Plastics From Relief Kits Could Add To Pollution In Sunderbans

Plastic waste associated with relief material, used in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in the Sundarbans, could cause damage to the eco-sensitive region, say environmentalists.

In June, following the Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst cyclones to hit the east coast, the West Bengal state government along with non-profits and volunteers were busy with relief activities in the Sundarbans region. Thousands of tons of dry ration kits loaded in four-wheelers and boats were supplied in the worst hit areas of Sundarbans along with community kitchen set-up to offer meals to the locals, many of whom had lost everything.

A woman standing in her home damaged due to Cyclone Amphan, at Kakdwip in the Sunderbans, South 24 Parganas district, on May 22, 2020 in Kakdwip, India. More

Environmentalists fear that the delivery of dry ration kits in polythene bags and water pouches, which, when discarded irresponsibly could be harmful to the fragile Sundarbans.

“We have done a preliminary survey that reveals around 26 metric tonnes of plastic have already entered Sundarbans post the cyclone. Several non-profits, local clubs and individuals have made a beeline to provide relief material to the people. The dry ration kits for 5-6 families are being supplied in plastic bags weighing around 9 kilograms despite Sundarbans being a Ramsar site and a blanket ban on the use of plastic. Truck loads of plastic is being brought every day putting its natural vegetation to high risk,” said Sourav Mukherjee, director of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage, a non-profit working to provide alternative livelihood to locals in Sundarbans.

Senior forest officials, however, ruled out the relief material packed in plastic as the sole cause of worry for the people of Sundarbans, “It would not be correct to blame the relief material alone for the plastic and environment issues because plastic being dumped here is minimal as compared to Kolkata. The masks and plastics being dumped into the Ganges have been flowing into Sundarbans. We have distributed relief material in biodegradable items and people are also being advised to do the same. But it is difficult to...

