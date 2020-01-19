Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in Nommay

Annemarie Worst (777) wins in Nommay

Annemarie Worst (777) won the elite women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Nommay, France, on Sunday, getting the better of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) and Katherine Compton (Trek) in a three-up battle.

Worst's victory sees her close the gap to leader Alvarado in the overall World Cup standings to just five points, setting up an exciting final round in Hoogerheide next weekend.

