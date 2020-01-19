Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in Nommay
Annemarie Worst (777) won the elite women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup round in Nommay, France, on Sunday, getting the better of Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) and Katherine Compton (Trek) in a three-up battle.
Worst's victory sees her close the gap to leader Alvarado in the overall World Cup standings to just five points, setting up an exciting final round in Hoogerheide next weekend.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Annemarie Worst (Ned)
0:41:42
2
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
0:00:01
3
Katherine Compton (USA)
0:00:03
4
Christine Majerus (Lux)
0:00:42
5
Manon Bakker (Ned)
0:00:43
6
Clara Honsinger (USA)
0:00:50
7
Caroline Mani (Fra)
0:00:55
8
Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
0:00:57
9
Eva Lechner (Ita)
0:00:58
10
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)
0:01:00