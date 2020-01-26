Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst takes overall victory in Hoogerheide

Lucinda Brand Hoogerheide World Cup

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Fidea Lions) won the final round of the UCI World Cup in Hoogerheide, beating Annemarie Worst (777) in the sprint to the line after one of the most dramatic finales of the cyclo-cross season. Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) rounded out the podium.

The result means that Worst wins the UCI World Cup as her rival, and ranking leader, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) crashed with around 300 metres to go on a cambered descent while on the attack. Alvarado ended up in sixth place, sealing the U23 title once more but losing the overall title in heartbreaking fashion.

More to come…



