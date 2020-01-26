Cyclo-cross World Cup: Van der Poel wins final round at Hoogerheide
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide. The Dutchman put in the winning attack four laps from the finish to take victory at the race named for his father – the GP Adrie van der Poel – for the fifth time.
More to come...
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin
2
Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions
3
Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal