Cyclo-cross World Cup: Van der Poel wins final round at Hoogerheide

Van der Poel (left) leads from the front at the race start
Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020
The chasing pack behind Van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide. The Dutchman put in the winning attack four laps from the finish to take victory at the race named for his father – the GP Adrie van der Poel – for the fifth time.

More to come...


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin

2

Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions

3

Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal

