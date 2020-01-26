Cyclo-cross World Cup: Van der Poel wins final round at Hoogerheide

Mathieu van der Poel Otegem

Image 1 of 3

Van der Poel (left) leads from the front at the race start

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 3

Mathieu van der Poel Hoogerheide World Cup 2020

Image 3 of 3

The chasing pack behind Van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Hoogerheide. The Dutchman put in the winning attack four laps from the finish to take victory at the race named for his father – the GP Adrie van der Poel – for the fifth time.

More to come...



