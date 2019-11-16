Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victory

After having defended his title in the previous weekend's UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships, Mathieu van der Poel will be back in action at the World Cup and DVV Trofee

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Jim Aernouts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Felipe Orts Lloret of Spain and Cyclo Cross Team Teika Gsport BH Kevin Suarez Fernandez of Spain and Team Nesta Skoda Alecar CX Team during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwel Sauzen Bingoal during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwel Sauzen Bingoal during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Joris Nieuwenhuis of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Nicolas Cleppe of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Michael Vanthourenhout of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwel Sauzen Bingoal during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Lars Van Der Haar of The Netherlands and Team Telenet Baloise Lions Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Jens Adams of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team Trinity Racing Public Fans during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team Trinity Racing during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team Trinity Racing during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Telenet Baloise Lions during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

TABOR CZECH REPUBLIC NOVEMBER 16 Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal during the 23rd Tabor World Cup 2019 Men Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on November 16 2019 in Tabor Czech Republic Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Victories by Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) have become de rigeur over the past few years and the Tabor round of the 2019-2020 UCI World Cup was no different. The world champion showed his class once again, but so did Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), the World Cup leader, who put up a brilliant fight and only succumbed to the Dutchman's attack late in the final lap.

Lars van der Haar (Telenet-Fidea) scrapped his way into the lead early in the final lap, but as Iserbyt and Van der Poel flew over the barriers, Van der Haar's slower run relegated him to the final podium spot.

Van der Poel started out slow, weighed down by sorry over the passing of his grandfather Raymond Poulidor but in the end had enough spark to jump away from Iserbyt at the start of the final climb.

“It’s one of my favourite courses... It’s a course that suits me pretty well but I had a bit of trouble to find my good pace today but in the end it worked out... It’s been an emotional week for us and I’m very happy I could win,” Van der Poel said.

More to come!

Results





