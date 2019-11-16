Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victory
Victories by Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) have become de rigeur over the past few years and the Tabor round of the 2019-2020 UCI World Cup was no different. The world champion showed his class once again, but so did Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), the World Cup leader, who put up a brilliant fight and only succumbed to the Dutchman's attack late in the final lap.
Lars van der Haar (Telenet-Fidea) scrapped his way into the lead early in the final lap, but as Iserbyt and Van der Poel flew over the barriers, Van der Haar's slower run relegated him to the final podium spot.
Van der Poel started out slow, weighed down by sorry over the passing of his grandfather Raymond Poulidor but in the end had enough spark to jump away from Iserbyt at the start of the final climb.
“It’s one of my favourite courses... It’s a course that suits me pretty well but I had a bit of trouble to find my good pace today but in the end it worked out... It’s been an emotional week for us and I’m very happy I could win,” Van der Poel said.
More to come!
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Mathieu van der Poel (Bel) Corendon-Circus
1:01:56
2
Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
3
Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
0:00:12
4
Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal