Cyclo-cross World Championships: Norbert-Riberolle wins U23 women's title

Marion Norbert-Riberolle (France) put in a dominant display to clinch the U23 women’s title at the 2020 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on Sunday.

The 21-year-old elite French national champion never looked in trouble as she rode away from her rivals on the opening lap before pulling out an unassailable margin to win by 27 seconds ahead of Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) in second and Anna Kay (Great Britain) in bronze.

From the outset, it was Mannon Bakker (Netherlands) who powered her way through the mud and streched the field, with Riberolle following before taking on the race lead.

A first-lap crash for Bakker saw her fall back to the chasing group of six riders, leaving the Frenchwoman clear at the front of the race.

Canadian Ruby West went in pursuit of the leader and was joined by Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) and Vas. Van Der Heijden fell away on the second lap as conditions deteriorated on the Dubendorf course, while Great Britain rider Anna Kay joined the medal battle after a conservative start.

Vas stretched the pace once again in the gruelling muddy conditions and Kay was left chasing in third place. Despite Vas throwing everything at her, British rival Kay was initially equal to her efforts as the pair pulled out a gap on the chasing group before eventually she fell back.

With a lap remaining, Norbert-Riberolle had a 32-second advantage over Vas, while Kay sat a further 18 seconds behind in third.

Norbert-Riberolle had time to celebrate her fine victory on the final lap, while Vas fended off the determined challenge of Kay for silver.



