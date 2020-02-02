Cyclo-cross World Championships: Mathieu Van der Poel cruises to third world title

null

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) claimed his third elite cyclo-cross world title on Sunday, retaining the rainbow jersey he won last year with an display of utter dominance in Dubendorf.

The Dutchman, who also won in 2015, was the overwhelming favourite but the way he stamped his authority on proceedings made it seem he was in a different race to the rest of the field.

He sprinted straight from the gun, stretching out the field, and by the end of the first lap he was alone with a lead of 15 seconds. That only grew and grew as he ticked off the remaining six laps of the muddy Swiss circuit, and he raised his arms almost a minute-and-a-half before anyone else had crossed the line.

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) claimed the silver medal with the best performance of his debut campaign in the elites, riding away from a chase group that once comprised five Belgians. Toon Aerts emerged as the best of them to take the bronze medal.

Wout Van Aert finished fourth, while fellow Belgians Laurens Sweeck, Michael Vanthourenhout, and Eli Iserbyt were next across the line.






