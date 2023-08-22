Do cyclists have to follow the same rules as drivers in Kentucky? What state law says

Judging by at least one letter to the editor and a few responses on our Know Your Kentucky reader form, it’s safe to say some of you have some questions about sharing the road with cyclists.

Readers have asked us about cyclists rolling through stop signs, turning left on red lights and whether riders who break the rules are being held accountable by law enforcement.

In Kentucky, according to guidance from the state Transportation Cabinet, bicycles are considered vehicles. Under state law, that means cyclists have all the rights and responsibilities drivers do.

Here’s a look at what that means on the road in Kentucky.

Do cyclists have to stop at stop signs in Kentucky?

As explained by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet guidance, bicycles are considered vehicles that use muscular power, much like an Amish horse and buggy you might see on rural roads.

Section 189.231 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes says the driver of any vehicle shall (as in must) obey the instructions of any official traffic control device, such as a stoplight or stop sign, unless directed to do otherwise by a traffic or police officer.

The only other exception applies to drivers of authorized emergency vehicles, like an ambulance or fire truck.

Why might a cyclist fail to stop at a stop sign?

First, it’s more efficient for the cyclist than having to start and stop again at every stop sign.

Slowing down while approaching a stop sign, scanning for cars or pedestrians and then slowly moving through the stop takes less energy than it does for a rider to come to a complete halt and then get back up to speed.

It’s also safer, too. According to a post by writer Richard Dahl on FindLaw.com, a legal information portal, there is evidence demonstrating stopping at a stop sign or red light as cars do is actually more dangerous for the cyclist, not less.

Because bikes travel at slower speeds and have a wider field of view compared to a vehicle, cyclist may slowly roll through stop signs, treating them as yields, while treating red lights as stop signs.

In some parts of the country, this rule has been the norm for cyclists for decades, like in Idaho for example, which made it legal in 1982. This is why the behavior is called an is called an Idaho stop.

More states are adopting Idaho stops for cyclists. However, the only exception apparent in Kentucky state government guidance on the topic is this: “A bicyclist operating on a highway or highway shoulder may proceed after stopping and if safe against a red light if a traffic signal fails to detect the bicycle.”

The Herald-Leader asked the KYTC about whether state law honors the Idaho stop for cyclists. The agency referred the request to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Public Affairs Commander Capt. Paul Blanton referred to the KYTC guidance, but declined to comment on whether the Idaho stop is against the law and whether or not the agency uses enforcement actions in such circumstances.

Is it illegal to ride your bicycle on the sidewalk?

The short answer is it depends where you are.

Generally speaking, this is permitted unless “prohibited by law or ordinance,” according to KYTC guidance. The guidance states “a bicyclist operating on a sidewalk or crosswalk shall have the rights and duties of a pedestrian in the same circumstances.”

That means sharing the sidewalk with pedestrians, including alerting them when passing from behind, such as with a bell or horn or by calling out to them.

Local bike laws can also come into play. In Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, local laws state no person older than the age of 11 shall operate a bicycle on any sidewalk within the geographical boundary of the city.

Moreover, no one of any age is to ride on the sidewalk in downtown Louisville.

In Lexington, according to mayor’s office spokesperson Craig Cammack, “there is no local ordinance that makes sidewalk riding a violation of law, except for the downtown business district, which does have a restriction on sidewalk riding.”

Under that provision, Cammack wrote in an email response, no person shall ride a bicycle on the sidewalk within the business district, except for members of the sheriff’s office or police department.

How do drivers and cyclists safely share the road together?

The KYTC has a list of best practices for motorists and cyclists.

For motorists, some of these tips include the following:

Expect cyclists to be on the road and pay attention while you’re driving.

Be mindful of the air turbulence you cause when you pass. Make sure you leave at least 3 feet between your vehicle and the cyclist when passing.

Don’t honk your horn. Doing so can spook the cyclist and cause a crash.

If you’re about to turn right, don’t pass the cyclist to complete your turn. Stay behind the cyclist, then make your turn to avoid cutting them off.

Know cyclists may choose to ride in the center of the lane when hazards, road width, speed or other factors dictate the need to.

Wait for the right moment to pass. Don’t pass on a double line or when you’re near a corner you can’t see around.

For cyclists:

Wear a helmet and protect yourself.

Stick to the right lane unless you’re passing or turning left.

Be predictable. Use hand signals. Don’t cut between stopped cars.

Make yourself as visible as possible, particularly in low-light conditions. Wear reflective materials. Ride a bike with a head and tail light and use a bell.

This story was produced thanks to reader questions through our Know Your Kentucky project.We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.