Cyclist Mike Sametz withdraws from Paralympic road races with injury

PARIS — Para cyclist Mike Sametz of Calgary withdrew from the Paralympic Games in Paris because of injury.

The 28-year-old crashed in training for road races. Sametz fractured his right hip and will require surgery, the medal-winning cyclist said in a joint statement released Sunday by the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Cycling Canada.

"It’s been a chaotic few days since I had an unfortunate accident on Wednesday,” Sametz said. “I landed awkwardly on my right hip, which resulted in a fracture that required surgery. I am immensely grateful for the emergency responses on all fronts.

"It’s unfortunate that I will be unable to compete, but I want to congratulate my teammates on their stellar results on the track and wish them the best of luck in the upcoming road events.”

Sametz was a bronze medallist in the time trial in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and also in last year's Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

He didn't race in Tokyo's Paralympics three years ago because of injury.

His six teammates will compete in road races starting with Wednesday's men's and women's time trials.

The team earned three bronze medals in track cycling in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.

