Cyclist Mike Sametz withdraws from Paralympic road races with injury

PARIS — Para cyclist Mike Sametz of Calgary has withdrawn from the Paralympic Games in Paris because of injury.

The 28-year-old crashed in training for road races. Sametz fractured his right hip and will require surgery, the medal-winning cyclist said in a joint statement released by the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Cycling Canada.

Sametz was a bronze medallist in the time trial in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and also in last year's Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

He didn't race in Tokyo's Paralympics three years ago because of injury.

His six teammates will compete in road races starting Wednesday.

The team earned three bronze medals in track cycling in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press