Woman cyclist killed in rush-hour HGV crash in Holborn

A woman cyclist was killed near Holborn station in a rush-hour collision with a HGV on Tuesday morning.

The rider, who police said was believed to be in her late 30s, could not be saved by doctors and paramedics and was declared dead at the scene.

The collision happened just after 10am.

The cyclist, who has not been named, is the first person to die cycling in London in 2022 and the sixth to die in the Holborn area in nine years.

The collision is believed to have happened at the junction of High Holborn and Procter Street, about 20 yards east of Kingsway and close to the Tube station entrance.

The scene at Holborn where a cyclist was killed in collision with a HGV (John Dunne)

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10:06am today to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist outside Holborn Underground station.

“We sent a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. The first of our medics arrived in under five minutes.

“Sadly, a person died at the scene.”

The Met police confirmed the incident was near the Tube station, which would have been closed due to the Tube strike.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday afternoon that the victim was a woman who was believed to be in her late 30s.

“A HGV was reported to be in collision with a cyclist,” it said in a statement.

“The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal.”

The Met said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.

London Cycling Campaign announced a vigil will be held at Holborn at 6pm on Friday.

Tragic news today. 8th cycling fatality at Holborn junctions since 2008, just 6 months after LCC protest there following Dr Marta Krawiec's death. Police confirm fatal HGV collision with cyclist 10am.

LCC vigil Friday, 4 March, 6pm. Further details ASAP.https://t.co/tgMjmnqkeo pic.twitter.com/LinJEQf6lS — London Cycling Campaign (@London_Cycling) March 1, 2022

Simon Munk, of London Cycling Campaign, said the road was blighted by “a lot of people crossing lanes”, with traffic able to turn right up Southampton Row, go straight across towards New Oxford Street or left down Kingsway.

He said: “We are utterly distraught and utterly exhausted with there being another fatality at this set of junctions.

“This one of these junctions where you know it’s just a matter of time before someone else dies. We have an ongoing campaign to keep pushing TfL to move faster [on safety improvements].”

Ten people were killed cycling in London last year.

The incident appears to have happened only yards where cyclist Alan Neve was killed by a HGV in 2013.

Traffic from Procter Street comes together with westbound traffic from High Holborn as part of the notorious Holborn gyratory in this location.

Traffic was said to have been particularly heavy on Tuesday morning due to the Tube strike, with rain also present.

Terrible news. It's always bad there but traffic was particularly horrendous today because of the strike. @AdamDKHarrison @willnorman @TfL how many more deaths do we need to make these junctions safer? Cc @psimonk — Martin Mignot (@martinmignot) March 1, 2022

Last August Dr Marta Krawiec was fatally injured by a HGV as it turned left at the junction of Theobalds Road and Southampton Row, about 200 yards further north from the latest fatal collision.

Transformation of the Holborn gyratory has been delayed due to Transport for London having a lack of funds, primarily due to a collapse in income resulting from the pandemic.

However Camden council did implement temporary changes at the Theobalds Road/Southampton Row junction last September and began making them permanent in January.

A Camden council spokesman said on Tuesday afternoon: "We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of the person who has tragically lost their life in Holborn.

“We are working with the police and Transport for London as they review the circumstances that led to this fatality.”

Last year the London Cycling Campaign demanded safety changes at Holborn and other deadly junctions.

A former colleague of Dr Krawiec, who worked at Evelina London children’s hospital, is running the Paris half-marathon to raise money in her memory. You can donate here.