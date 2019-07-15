Cyclist in recovery after being impaled by 2-foot splinter

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A typical race turned into a horrific event for Lorenzo Gobbo at the Junior and U23 European Track Championships in Ghent, Belgium.

Gobbo, 17, was seriously injured during the scratch race when he and several riders reportedly crashed at the same time. The impact from one of the bike’s pedals ripped a half-meter long splinter from the track, according to Cycling News.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The splinter unfortunately impaled Gobbo, who was rushed to the hospital with a punctured lung, in the back and through his torso.

WARNING: Graphic image below.

Incredible quello che è successo ieri in pista a Gand per #LorenzoGobbo che caduto assieme ad altri è stato trafitto da un listello di legno staccato dalla pista. Ricoverato in ospedale ed operato dovrà starci per circa 15 giorni. Buona guarigione #amoilciclismo pic.twitter.com/CAnFZhzWed — Michele Malfatti (@MichGPS) July 13, 2019

The Italian cyclist is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing three hours of surgery at the Jan Palfijn hospital in Belgium.

Frank Glorieux, director of the Wielerbond Vlaanderen race track, says Gobbo is in good spirits despite the severity of the injury.

"I just visited him again," Glorieux said, according to Cycling News. "He is on intensive care. He has not had the best night, but he has no fever and is progressing well. There is a chance that he may go to a normal room tomorrow.

Story continues

"He said he would have won rather than make the newspapers this way. He could still laugh, but he doesn't want to ride on the track for the time being. He should recover completely, but there is a long recovery time ahead for him."