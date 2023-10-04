Cyclist critically injured in Hackney car crash dies in hospital

Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

A cyclist who was seriously injured in a road collision in Hackney last month later died in hospital, police have revealed.

The crash happened at about 7.40pm on Sunday September 10 on Kenworthy Road, Homerton.

The man, who was 27, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died two days later. Six people have now died cycling in London in 2023, five in vehicle collisions.

He has not been named. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The Met police said the cyclist was stuck by a car which then collided with another vehicle.

The car driver – a 24-year-old woman – was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH by dangerous driving.

She has been bailed pending further inquiries until a date in early December.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal to any people who witnessed the collision, or any road users with camera footage, to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to call 0208 597 4874. You can also provide information via Twiter/X @MetCC and quote CAD7039/10Sep.