Cyclist in his 40s dead after being struck by cement truck in Etobicoke

A cyclist in his 40s is dead after he was hit by a cement truck in Etobicoke on Friday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened near Royal York Road and Judson Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police from traffic services, the driver was not impaired at the time and remained at the site of the collision.

As of 9:00 p.m., Royal York Road was still closed from Newcastle Street to Judson Street.