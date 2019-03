View this post on Instagram

A lot of sand on the road today in #uaetour I was involved in a crash 5-6km from the finish, my bike got banged up a bit and in the finish climb it broke unfortunately. Anyway used a lot of energy to get back in the pack last 5 km so would not been able to beat @calebewan today ? new day tomorrow and hopefully a good race for us in @uae_team_emirates ? @fizzaazzif

