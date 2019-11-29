Cyclingnews Podcast: Review of the year

null

Earlier this month the Cyclingnews Podcast team recorded their first episode in front of a live studio audience. Featuring expert knowledge from Philippa York and Yanto Barker - and podcast mainstays Edward Pickering from Procycling Magazine and Cyclingnews’ Daniel Benson - we looked back at the last 12 months with a quick-fire review of the cycling year, starting with the Monuments of spring, on through the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España and the World Championships. We even took questions from the audience.

Full of genuine insight into the racing season and anecdotes from York’s career, the podcast provided a neat overview of the year with one eye also looking towards the future and the riders the panel expects to dominate in 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This podcast was brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello, Floyds of Leadville and Wattbike.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.



Sponsor message





Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972. Official apparel supplier to Team Virtu Cycling, Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain-Merida.







The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Marta Bastianelli, Peter Sagan and Vincenzo Nibali is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigours of pro bike racing. Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike. For more details visit sportful.com. Follow the ride on Instagram @sportful.