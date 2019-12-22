The Cyclingnews guide to 2019-2020 UCI women's team training camps

Boels Dolmans new 2020 kit revealed at a training camp in Spain

The UCI Women's WorldTeams and Continental Teams, which make up the new two-tiered system in professional women's cycling, are gathering at training camps ahead of the 2020 season.

There were some significant transfers and trades and so the main objective will be for the riders on each team to get acquainted with another, to distribute new clothing and gear, and to put in some long hours on the bike during team training sessions.

There were eight applications to become Women's WorldTeams: Alé BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM Racing, CCC-Liv, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar Team Women, Team Sunweb and Trek-Segafredo.

Meanwhile, teams like Boels Dolmans, Ceratizit-WNT, Bigla, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Rally UHC and Tibco-SVB, among many others, will remain part of the second-tier Continental Teams.

WORLDTEAMS

Trek-Segafredo's Lizzie Deignan wears her team's 2020 kit, with a jersey that's made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles

Trek-Segafredo were the first of the Women's WorldTeams to unveil the new jersey for the 2020 season. Lizzie Deignan showed off the new kit at the Rouleur Classic in London in October.

Trek-Segafredo women's jersey is similar to this year's version, keeping its blue hues. A panel across the top torso that showcase the title sponsors is dark blue. The bottom section is a criss-cross of various shades of blue from light to dark. The jersey keeps the white sleeves with dark blue stripes on the cuffs. The collar is now dark blue instead of white.

Some of the riders travelled to the Trek headquarters in Wisconsin, but the entire team reunited at a first official training camp from December 9-16 in Syracuse, Italy.

The men's and women's team combined blocks of hours in the saddle with massage, bike fitting sessions, base testing planning and preparation for the rapidly approaching 2020 season.

Trek-Segafredo Women's complete roster for 2020: Lucinda Brand, Elynor Bäckstedt, Lizzie Deignan, Ellen Van Dijk, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Lauretta Hanson, Lotta Henttala, Elisa Longo Borghini, Letizia Paternoster, Anna Plichta, Abigail Van Twisk, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder, Trixi Worrack

Ale BTC Ljubljana will be an exciting team to watch on the WorldTour in 2020. The team formed following the merger of teams Ale Cipollini and BTC City Ljubljana.

They signed proven sprinter and Italian road champion Marta Bastianelli to the team after her previous team Virtu Cycling folded last year. Bastianelli is a former road race world champion and she won the Tour of Flanders in 2019.

Alé BTC Ljubljana revealed their new yellow and orange kit at a team presentation in December. The riders next met at a team training camp beginning on December 12 through December 19 in Spain.

Alé BTC Ljubljana complete roster for 2020: Marta Bastianelli, Mavi Garcia, Tatiana Guderzo, Eugenia Bujak, Jutatip Maneephan, Anastasiia Chursina, Urša Pintar, Maaike Boogaard, Urška Žigart, Urška Bravec, Eri Yonamine, Anna Trevisi,

Canyon-SRAM brought their riders together for an opening team training camp from December 4-16 in Malaga, Spain. The team announced that they re-signed 15 riders from last year, and the newest Zwift Academy winner.

The team also announced that they hired former Dimension Data director Rolf Aldag in 2020. Aldag will direct the women's team as it embarks on its first season as a WorldTeam.

Canyon-SRAM revealed a new and even more lively kit ahead of the 2020 season. Rapha has added bright yellow to go along with the existing shades of purples, turquoises, blues, oranges and reds splashed across the dark purple and black background.

Canyon-SRAM complete roster for 2020: Alena Amialiusik, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Elena Cecchini, Tiffany Cromwell, Tanja Erath, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Rotem Gafinovitz, Ella Harris, Lisa Klein, Hannah Ludwig, Kasia Niewiadoma, Christa Riffel, Alexis Ryan, Omer Shapira and Jessica Pratt.

Sofia Bertizzolo signs with CCC-Liv in 2020

CCC-Liv will once again be led by Women's WorldTour winner and multi-time world champion Marianne Vos. The team will step away from a Dutch registration, and instead register as a Polish team in 2020. The move brings the team closer to its co-title sponsor CCC, which is footwear company based in Poland.

The team united for an opening training camp from December 9-19 in Denia and again from February 15-24 in Calpe.

They announced during camp that they hired Sofia Bertizzolo to the team for the 2020 season.

CCC-Liv complete roster for 2020: Soraya Paladin, Marta Jaskulska, Aurela Nerlo, Marianne Vos, Valerie Demey, Evy Kuijpers, Sabrina Stultiens, Riejanne Markus, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Agnieszka Skalniak, Inge van der Heijden, Sofia Bertizzolo

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope will make the jump up to WorldTeam status in 2020. They are set to make an impact after signing the versatile Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who is a contender in both the Spring Classics and summer stage races like the Giro Rosa.

The team met for an opening training camp from December 9-15 at the Cambrils Park Resort in Spain, where Uttrup Ludwig showed off her new team jersey for the first time.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope complete roster for 2020: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Brodie Chapman, Stine Borgli, Clara Copponi, Eugenie Duval, Emilia Fahlin, Maelle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Lauren Kitchen, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic, Jade Wiel, Shara Gillow

Mitchelton-Scott brought their women's and men's teams together for an end-of-season training camp in the fall of 2019. New riders joined the team for a chance to meet their teammates and staff members.

The women's team will focus on the Australian block of racing in January and February before returning to Europe to start the season.

A select group of riders will meet for an opening team training camp from February 13-17 in Spain. A second group of riders will unite for a training camp from March 2-12 ahead of the Classics.

Mitchelton-Scott Women complete roster for 2020: Jessica Roberts, Sofie De Vuyst, Janneke Ensing, Annemiek van Vleuten, Grace Brown, Lucy Kennedy, Moniek Tenniglo, Gracie Elvin, Jessica Allen, Georgia Williams, Sarah Roy, Amanda Spratt

The 2020 Movistar team presented its new colours in Madrid

Movistar Team Women will embark on their third season co-existing alongside the men's WorldTour programme. In 2020, they will also make the step up to the top tier of women's racing after the UCI approved their licence to become a WorldTeam.

The team will keep a core of their riders such as Spanish riders Eider Merino and Alba Teruel, along with French talent Aude Biannic, who extended their contracts with the squad into 2020.

The team announced that it had signed Italian Sofia Bertizzolo, however, legal constraints due to employment laws in Italy and Spain prohibited her from racing with Movistar.

Movistar revealed their 2020 kit at a team presentation in Madrid on December 19.

Movistar Team Women complete roster for 2020: Katrine Aalerud, Jelena Eric, Barbara Guarischi, Aude Biannic, Alicia Gonzalez Blanco, Sheyla Gutierrez, Eider Merino, Laurdes Oyarbide Jimenez, Paula Patino, Gloria Rodriguez, Alba Teruel,

Sunweb launched their women's and men's WorldTour teams along with their development roster in a team launch held in Amsterdam in December. The team unveiled the full rosters and the new kit that will be worn during the 2020 season.

The jersey will stay the same red and black colours for the new season, with what they describe as the 'Keep Challenging' stripes.

Cyclingnews attended the camp and spoke with Coryn Rivera about her goals for the 2020 Spring Classics.

The women's team then met for a training camp in Calpe that begins on December 11.

Team Sunweb Women complete roster for 2020: Alison Jackson, Wilma Olausson, Anna Henderson, Susanne Andersen, Floortje Mackaij, Pernille Mathiesen, Julia Soek, Coryn Rivera, Leah Kirchmann, Liane Lippert, Juliette Labous, Franziska Koch, Pfeiffer Georgi

CONTINENTAL TEAMS

Boels Dolmans once again ended the season as the top ranked women's team in the world, but was denied its application to become a top-level WorldTeam in 2020.

Team manager Danny Stam told Cyclingnews that the UCI denied his application because the team could not offer a four-year sponsorship guarantee. Boels Rental and Dolmans will end sponsorship of the team in 2020 but Stam says he will find a new sponsors and that he intends to continue to build the program.

Anna van der Breggen has already hit the wind tunnel at the Specialized headquarters in Morgan Hill, California.

The full Boels Dolmans team then met for a team training camp from December 8-18 in Spain where they revealed a new orange and black 'abstract motif' jersey for 2020.

Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam: Lonneke Uneken, Anna van der Breggen, Chantal Blaak, Karol-Ann Canuel, Skylar Schneider, Amy Pieters, Christine Majarus

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Lotto Soudal change up kit in 2020

Lotto Soudal Ladies revealed a brand new kit design for the 2020 season. Both men's and women's team will, once again, wear a similar jersey design but this year's edition will feature a new black panel across the arms and upper chest.

Lotto Soudal Ladies: Lone Meertens, Christina Siggaard, Arianna Fidanza, Teuntje Beekhuis, Jesse Vandenbulcke, Abby-Mae Parkinson, Lotte Kopecky, Thi That Nguyen, Julie Van De Velde, Annelies Dom, Dani Christmas, Danique Braam, Alana Castrique, Cameron Vandenbroucke

The 2020 Pactimo kits now have a subtle yellow dot pattern that blends into Rally orange.

Rally UHC Cycling gathered in Minnesota in early December for their first get together of the team's 2020 rosters, culminating with two team presentations of the men's and women's teams.

The team's major sponsors are headquartered in Minneapolis, and the program run by Circuit Sports presented the team to the United Health Group in the afternoon at the Optum headquarters building in Eden Prairie, and then again in the evening at the Rally HQ in downtown Minneapolis.

The women's team will united at a training camp in Oxnard, California in January before beginning the racing season in Australia.

Rally UHC Cycling complete roster for 2020: Chloe Hosking, Leigh Ann Ganzar, Lily Williams, Allison Beveridge, Kristabel Doebel-Hickok, Heidi Franz, Megan Jastrab, Sara Poidevin, Emma White, Sara Bergen

More to follow...

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling: Julie Leth, Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Claudia Koster, Kirsten Wild, Lisa Brennauer, Aafke Soet, Laura Asencio, Ane Santesteban, Erica Magnaldi

Parkhotel Valkenburg

More to follow...

Parkhotel Valkenburge: Romy Kasper, Anouska Koster, Hanna Nilsson, Karlijn Swinkels, Nancy van der Burg, Amber van der Hulst, Lorena Wiebes, Ann Sofie Duyck, Demi Vollering, Femke Marcus, Esther van Veen, Sylvie Swinkels, Nina Buysman, Belle De Gast, Marit Raaijmakers, Sofie De Boer, Fleur Nagengast,

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

More to follow...

Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank complete roster for 2020: Erica Clevenger, Jenelle Crooks, Kristen Faulkner, Sarah Gigante, Diana Peñuela, Nicolle Bruderer, Leah Dixon, Nina Kessler, Sharlotte Lucas, Shannon Malseed, Emily Newsom, Kendall Ryan and Lauren Stephens