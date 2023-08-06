Cycling World Championships 2023: Gold rush for GB in evening track events on day four

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Venues: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain claimed four para-cycling gold medals in the evening track session on day four of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

World record holder Kadeena Cox dominated as she won the women's C4 500m time trial.

Frances Brown recorded a new world record in the C1 individual pursuit, beating China's Wangwei Qian to gold.

And 19-year-old Archie Atkinson fought off New Zealand's Benjamin Westenberg to win the men's C4 scratch race.

Atkinson told BBC Sport afterwards: "Unreal, I had my first camp this time last year. I have done two or three scratch races before and it is the first one I have won."

Atkinson went on to dedicate his win to fellow cyclist Magnus White who died in a training accident aged 17.

Great Britain's medal tally was again increased by Finlay Graham and Jaco van Gass in the men's C3 individual pursuit, with Graham claiming gold from van Gass, who took silver.

It marked another successful showing for GB's para-athletes, following several wins across the first three days of competition at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Heartbreak for Bigham

Dan Bigham looked to be claiming a world title from Italy's Filippo Ganna in the men's individual pursuit, but the Italian managed to steal the lead from Bigham in the dying moments, crossing the line five hundredths of a second ahead.

The pair have history. Bigham broke cycling's Hour Record last year - for the distance travelled in 6o minutes - before Ganna took the record from him just weeks later.

"I opened the taps and gave everything I had." Bigham told BBC Sport.

As the big screen in the Chris Hoy velodrome shows replays, Bigham added: "That is hard to watch."

In the men's road race, a fall late did not stop Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel from winning gold, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing second and Tadej Pogacar taking bronze for Slovenia.

In the earlier track session, there was an early upset in the women's keirin quarter-finals as GB's Emma Finucane fell during her qualifying heat and failed to make the final.

Charlotte Worthington advanced into the BMX freestyle park final on Sunday.

Worthington won gold in the same event at Tokyo Olympics in 2021.