Like cycling in the winter? Montreal's Bixi season now runs all year long

The city of Montreal is launching a pilot project to make the Bixi bike-sharing service available all year. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal's Bixi season is kicking off for a 15th year, but this one will be different — the city announced the bike-sharing service will be available all year long, including in the winter.

The year-round availability of the service is part of a pilot project and will cover territory that spans 100 square kilometres across seven boroughs.

"We know that in the month of November, when the Bixis leave, there are still plenty of nice weather days to bike and people are disappointed," said Sophie Mauzerolle, a city councillor in the Ville-Marie borough and the executive committee member responsible for transportation and mobility.

The city also announced it is adding 36 more BIXI stations this season.

