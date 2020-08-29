Cycling Weekly's Tour de France preview out now

The Tour de France has been a long time coming, but Cycling Weekly has the most comprehensive and up-to-date Tour preview you can buy.

The 129-year-old publication's team of expert writers run the rule over the stages that will be crucial to the race for the yellow jersey,and comes complete with maps and profiles of the major climbs where the race will be decided.

They also run down the teams, giving you a guide to the competitors and their major domestiques' form as the delayed race finally gets under way in Nice om Saturday.

Plus, we take an in-depth look at the race's key protagonists, including defending champion Egan Bernal, bookies' favourite Primoz Roglic and challengers such as Emanuel Buchmann and Julian Alaphilippe.

Eurosport commentator Brian Smith and ex-Sky rider Peter Kennaugh weigh in on Dave Brailsford's tactics in leaving Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome out of the Ineos Grenadiers Tour squad.

Aside from the Tour, there's also all the usual tech, fitness and news you'd expect from your weekly dose of cycling on the newstand. There's a look at how to maximise your sleep to improve your fitness, and a group test of the best everyday race tyres you can find on the market at the moment.

Up front, Abby Mae Parkinson (Lotto Soudal) details the trauma of being a Yorkshirewoman riding Strade Bianche in temperatures in excess of 40°C, which is far from her natural habitat.

Cycling Weekly is available in all good newsagents and digitally for subscription or single issues.