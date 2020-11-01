Cycling King Alfred’s Way, the new off-road trail around Wessex

From the top of Tan Hill, in the milky light at the end of an impeccable autumn day, Wiltshire rolled away beneath our feet, into deep history. The views of this quintessential English downland – a landscape that inspired Richard Jeffries, Edward Thomas and Thomas Hardy – were outstanding.

Representing our ancient relationship with these chalk hills were hillforts, burial mounds, embankments and stone circles. A hobby hovered below us, then banked and accelerated, shadowing the shape of the hill. We were only two days into our journey along King Alfred’s Way. Already, I couldn’t remember the beginning.

The 350km predominantly off-road ride officially starts and finishes under the statue of King Alfred on High Street,Winchester, in Hampshire. The route is circular, though, so can begin and end wherever you like. Furthermore, there are railway stations on or near the route – including Winchester, Salisbury, Swindon, Reading, Farnham and Petersfield – which offer flexibility, certainly compared with other long-distance UK cycle routes, such as the Coast to Coast across northern England, the Pennine Bridleway or Scotland’s North Coast 500. This flexibility means King Alfred’s Way can be completed in one go, over two weekends, or even, with good planning (and a bit of luck getting bikes on our Covid-battered rail services) over several, single-day excursions.

Two of us completed the route, riding it clockwise over five days, averaging 70km a day, and seven friends joined for a day or two at different points. We carried our kit in bikepacking panniers and rode a variety of bicycles – from a gravel bike to full-suspension mountain bikes and even a steel commuter bike with flat handlebars.

Each style of bike had its moment: on the well-graded, Tuscan-white military roads across Salisbury Plain, the gravel bike streaked ahead; on quiet lanes past stately houses beside the Thames, the commuter bike ruled; plunging down steep, rutted tracks covered in loose gravel, full suspension was the best option. On reflection, a hardtail mountain bike is most appropriate for a gentle, five-day tour like ours. Anyone seeking to ride the circuit in two days or less will prefer a gravel bike with drop handlebars.

We got lucky with the weather – the sun shone, almost uninterrupted, each day and a light tailwind followed us round. Riding over the same chalk downs after heavy rain would be a much tougher proposition. We were challenged in less predictable ways, though. Jim had to head home early, when his mum was taken ill. Mark tipped upside down on the descent to Ogbourne Saint George, landed awkwardly and broke his arm – a minor fracture, but the end of his ride.

The owners of the pubs and B&Bs we stayed in had mostly heard of King Alfred’s Way, having already welcomed guests who were riding it, even though the route was only launched at the end of August. Tracey Pullen, who runs Fairlawn House B&B in Amesbury, said, while serving us enormous breakfast plates of scrambled eggs and mushrooms: “We’ve had more cyclists on King Alfred’s Way since it opened than any other cycling route. We hope it will be a great route for the future. Everyone says the countryside is beautiful.”

It certainly is, and this excellent route makes the most of established, waymarked trails such as the South Downs Way, the Thames Path and the Ridgeway. The rest of the route has been stitched together with great care by charity Cycling UK. This was a huge task that included getting trails upgraded from footpaths to bridleways. The excellent accompanying guide is available as a free download or a £14 book. Though King Alfred’s Way is not signposted, we navigated easily enough using a GPS app on our phones.

King Alfred is not in evidence on every mile of the route, but he is an obvious choice. The Anglo-Saxon king of cake-burning fame was born in Wantage (now in southern Oxfordshire) and buried in Winchester. He had a royal residence and battled the Vikings at Chippenham, built a military road, or herepath, near Avebury, created fortified burghs at Wallingford and Wilton, and owned estates at Lambourn and Edington. There is even speculation that the enigmatic Uffington White Horse, one of the wonders of ancient Britain, might have been cut to commemorate Alfred’s victory over the Danes in AD871.

