Cycling: De Gendt takes Dauphine opening stage

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgian Thomas De Gendt won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine week-long race on Sunday, taking the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The Lotto-Soudal rider won solo after a 170-km ride around St Etienne after pulling away from the day's breakaway.

France's Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) was second, 44 seconds off the pace, ahead of Italian Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

The top guns, including Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome and last year's runner-up Romain Bardet, finished safely in the main bunch.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)