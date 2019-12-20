Cycling Australia names roster for track World Championships

The Australian men's Team Pursuit​outfit race in the final of the Men's Team Pursuit​ event during the 2019 Brisbane Track World Cup at the Anna Meares Velodrome on December 13, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

Reigning men's and women's Team Pursuit world champions Australia will return their rainbow-winning squads to the upcoming UCI Track World Championships in Berlin February 26 through March 1.

Seventeen riders in all will compete for Australia over the endurance and sprint disciplines.

Men's Team Pursuit world champions Samuel Welsford, Alexander Porter, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Cameron Scot will all return as part of Australia's 'endurance' selection, as well as nine-time world champion Cameron Meyer.

Reigning women’s team pursuit world champions Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure, Annette Edmondson and Alexandra Manly are confirmed for the event, with Maeve Plouffe set to make her world championship debut.

The Australian contingent in Berlin will also include 2019 team sprint world champions Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch, along with 2018 sprint world champion Matthew Glaetzer, Rio Olympian Nathan Hart and Matthew Richardson.

Australia for 2020 track Worlds

Sprint

Stephanie Morton

Kaarle McCulloch

Matthew Glaetzer

Nathan Hart

Matthew Richardson









Endurance

Ashlee Ankudinoff

Georgia Baker

Amy Cure

Annette Edmondson

Alexandra Manly

Maeve Plouffe

Leigh Howard

Cameron Meyer

Kelland O'Brien

Alexander Porter

Cameron Scott

Samuel Welsford





















