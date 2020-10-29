Cycling art tour offers outdoor engagement

Cyclists and art lovers across Richmond can participate in a cycling art tour developed by the city.

Part of the #RichmondHasHeart campaign, the tour aims to bring Richmondites together safely while maintaining physical distancing protocols. City staff said the activity was developed during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to invite community members to engage with and access the arts in meaningful ways—while staying safe. The program is free, self-guided and contactless, and is available to participants on their own or in small groups.

“Public art is important because it creates civic pride, a sense of place, urban beautification, livability, cultural interpretation and sustainability for residents and visitors of Richmond,” says city public art planner Biliana Velkova.

The self-guided tour begins at City Centre Community Centre and takes participants through 12 public art exhibits. It is about 12 kilometres long and takes an hour and a half. Many of the art pieces included in the tour demonstrate the power and resilience of community, connection, togetherness, home and place, according to city staff. The pandemic provides a unique lens through which to view these works.

Velkova says the city often develops similar self-led cultural events, particularly those that engage with the public art collection.

“As our collection grows, we are always programming different ways to experience it,” she says.

Find more information on public art in the city go to www.richmond.ca/culture/publicart/guides.htm

Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel