Cycling: 2020 Tour de France to get off to hilly start

Nice mayor Estrosi, and Tour de France director Prudhomme attend a news conference for the official presentation of the 2020 Grand Depart of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris Nice mayor Christian Estrosi, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme,Thierry Gouvenou, the Tour de France Sporting Director, and Yann Le Moenner, CEO of Amaury Sport Organisation, attend a news conference for the official presentation of the 2020 Grand Depart of the Tour de France cycling race at the Opera de Nice in Nice, France, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NICE, France (Reuters) - The 2020 Tour de France will get off to a hilly start with two stages around Nice, organizers said on Monday.

The opening stage will be a 170-km ride around the Azurean city but is expected to be decided in a bunch sprint finish.

It will serve as a warm-up for the 190-km trek featuring three climbs with the overall contenders expected to already be at their best.

The peloton will tackle the Col de Colmiane before the Col de Turini and the Col d'Eze.

The Col de Turini featured in this year's edition of Paris-Nice while the Col d'Eze is a regular on the 'Race to the Sun'.

The 2020 Tour will be held from June 27-July 19.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)