The Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 72%. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Because Cyclerion Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.





The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CYCN Income Statement May 22nd 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Cyclerion Therapeutics

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.9% in the last year, Cyclerion Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 72%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 7.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Cyclerion Therapeutics (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

