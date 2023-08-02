Cycle to Work Day 2023: How to take part in the UK’s biggest cycling commuting event

On August 3 — come rain or shine — Londoners will be ditching their usual Tube commute for the open road.

Cycle to Work Day is an initiative aimed at encouraging us to cycle to our place of work, instead of driving or using public transport.

Even though the event is called Cycle to Work Day, commuting looks different for some people post-pandemic.

With that in mind, organisers are encouraging all kinds of bike rides, whether it’s cycling to the shops, to pick the kids up from school, or meeting up with friends for a group ride.

The Cycle to Work website reads: “All you need to take part is a bike — new or old — and the desire to ride. You can go solo or be the change your workplace needs and organise an event for you and your colleagues.

“Whatever you do, however far you ride — have fun!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Cycle to Work Day, including how to take part:

What is Cycle to Work Day?

Cycle to Work Day encourages people to swap their usual modes of transport for cycling (Carl Court / Getty Images)

Launched in 2012, Cycle to Work Day celebrates the UK Government’s Cycle to Work scheme that started in 2011.

The scheme allows you to hire a bike and kit, usually over 12 to 18 months, after which you have the option of buying the bike outright, continue to hire it, or give it back.

So if you want to take part in Cycle to Work Day but are missing a bike, check with your employer about their Cycle to Work Scheme.

For the full list of Cycle to Work Day events and challenges, visit their website.

How can I take part?

This year, Cycle to Work Day is collaborating with Cyclescheme’s Love to Ride community.

To register, simply visit the Love to Ride website, where you will have the option of signing in via Facebook or Strava.

Once signed up, you can invite friends and colleagues, and share experiences of trying a commute out on two wheels.

Registering and taking part in Cycle to Work Day means you’ll be in with the chance of winning some great prizes, including bikes from Cube, Riddle, Trek, and Specialized.