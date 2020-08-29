Cyborg Pig! Elon Musk's Neuralink Unveils Chip-Like Device in Pig's Brain, Watch Demo Video That Records Signals Connected to Her Snout

Tech billionaire and entreprenuer Elon Musk's neuroscience startup Neuralink unveiled a computer-like chip functioning in a pig's brain! It is an early step in connecting human brains to computer machines one day. This brain-machine interface will not only help in treating spinal and neurological conditions but will also allow a person to "save and replay memories" as per Musk. It will also allow them to hear sounds that previously were impossible to human ears. At the demo, Musk unveiled a pig named Gertrude who has a prototype of this device. A video of the demo from the live-streaming has been shared on social media as well.

Also Read | Amazon Halo AI Fitness Band with Tone Feature Launched at $64.99

The pig Gertrude has been implanted with the device from two months. The device in her brain recorded signals linked to her snout. So when her snout touched things, an array of dots and noises about neurons firing was observed. A snout of a pig is a sensitive area. The design of the Nueralink device has been changed from when it was seen first last year. It is now a small coin-shaped device with wire. "It’s “like a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires," in words of Musk. It can be paired with a smartphone app. Musk also mentioned that the company had three pigs with two implants each and they were "healthy, happy and indistinguishable from normal pig." Elon Musk Hiring Engineers to Build Brain Interfaces at Neuralink.

Watch the Demo Video Here:



Also Read | Google Launches AI-Powered 'Sounds of India' App

As you can see, it gives the graph and sounds as she snouts about. This device is a way to merge the human brain with AI. The larger idea of this implant is to include thousands of electrodes in the most complex human organ brain. And to help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s, dementia and spinal cord injuries. Musk says that this implant can solve the ailments like memory loss, hearing loss, depression and insomnia. The demo also showed a surgical robot which inserts the Neuralink implant into the brain.