'Cyberpunk 2077' video game release pushed back to Dec. 10

Cyberpunk 2077: One of the most hyped games at E3, CD PROJEKT RED’s first-person cyberpunk role-playing game stars Keanu Reeves in one of the roles.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077, the highly-anticipated action game from the creators of The Witcher series, has been pushed back to provide extra time prepping the game for both current- and next-generation video game consoles.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, studio CD Projekt Red said the video game will release Dec. 10, 21 days later than planned.

"We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do," read a joint statement from CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski and co-CEO Marcin Iwiński.

The studio cites developing the game for multiple platforms of the Xbox and PlayStation, as well as PC, "which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions." It was originally scheduled to launch Nov. 19.

We have important news to share with you

The open-world, science fiction adventure stars mercenary outlaw V battling in the futuristic Night City, where cybernetic enhancements are key to survival. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as upcoming consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S.

