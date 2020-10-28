Cyberpunk 2077: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming CD Projekt RED Game

Cyberpunk 2077 - the aspirational game of the Polish gaming company CD Projekt RED is scheduled to release on December 10 this year, which was initially scheduled to release on November 19. As reported by the NME, it is a role-playing game (RPG) that has five kinds of cars, namely heavy duty, sport, economy, executive and hypercars. Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the fictional Night City, which is located between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The game follows V, a mercenary who is after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to mortality.

Depending on your choices in the game, it will also allow you to make friends with many gangs and factions. The main story of this game will be shorter after the company received complaints regarding the length of a previous game.

Initially, Cyberpunk 2077 will be a single-player game, however, the company is working on making it a multiplayer game. Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC.

It is derived from Cyberpunk franchise which was written by Mike Pondsmith. Mike is also a consultant for the new game which first started developing in the year 2012.

The developer of this game is CD Projekt RED, who have created games for The Witcher series only so far.

Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 will become the first game to use the REDengine technology of the company CD Projekt RED. The producer of the game Richard Borzymowski informed MCV Develop that the game will also have ray tracing and other graphical updates.

He also said that they have tried to stick to the original game Cyberpunk 2020 but have also introduced some changes to adapt it well to the video game format. Most of the character attributes and guns have been taken from the original book created by Mike but some new ones have been added as well.

The game went gold in October which means that it is ready for mass distribution.