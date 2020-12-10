Cyberpunk 2077 Game Launched in India, Available for Sale via Amazon.in, Games The Shop & Steam

Jaspreetsingh Mankoo
·2 min read

After several delays, CD Projekt officially launched the action-adventure game 'Cyberpunk 2077' in India. The game was first teased eight years ago i.e. in 2012. Then a year later, the company released a short teaser that attracted the gamers towards the video game and in 2018, Cyberpunk 2077 was showcased for the first time. Since then, Cyberpunk fans were eagerly waiting for its launch. The game is available for purchase via Amazon India, Games The Shop & Steam. Though the video game has been receiving positive reviews, there are several things that you should know before purchasing. Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Receive Death Threats Over Launch Delay: Report.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Launched on December 10, 2020; Available for Pre-Orders Now via PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store & Games The Shop

Cyberpunk 2077 is developed by Polish video game developer 'CD Projekt Red' that got fame with the Witcher franchise especially Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is released on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched, Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The game will also be playable on PS5 & Xbox Series S, Series X. On PC, the game occupies 70GB of disk space and on PS4/PS5, the size is over 100GB. On Xbox, the game takes up 60GB.

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo Credits: Cyberpunk 2077)

Set in the year 2077, the game is set in an interesting dystopian place called night city in California. Actor Keanu Reeves, an icon of cyberpunk genre 90s movie Matrix, has lent his voice, face & performance to a character in the Cyberpunk 2077 game. The actor plays Jhonny Silverhand in the action-adventure game. Customers purchasing the game will get the GOG code included and will have to redeem the code on the GOG website. Digital goodies include a game soundtrack, art booklet, Cyberpunk 2077 sourcebook, wallpapers for desktop & mobile. Coming to the pricing, Cyberpunk 2077 costs Rs 2,499 on Amazon.in for the PC version whereas the PS4 & Xbox One version is priced at Rs 3,999.

Latest Stories

  • NHL's divisional realignment taking shape for 2020-21 season

    While subject to change, it seems the NHL has its ducks in order for realignment.

  • Report: Golden Knights making big push to move Max Pacioretty

    Trade talks surrounding Max Pacioretty have reportedly intensified, and Vegas remains open to moving stars like Jonathan Marchessault and Marc-Andre Fleury.

  • Giannis 'not focused' on extension with Bucks as Dec. 21 deadline approaches

    Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season.

  • NBA training camp tracker: Kevin Durant expects to play as small-ball center at times

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Challenges abound for World Junior Hockey Championship organizers

    Those who have tested positive will not be eligible for the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship.

  • Need a gift idea? These books are must-reads for any sports fan

    Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.

  • Podcast: 2020-21 Toronto Raptors player previews with Blake Murphy

    William Lou is joined by Blake Murphy of The Athletic to preview the 2020-21 Toronto Raptors.

  • Champions League group stage winners and losers: Manchester United headlines early exits

    Real Madrid was among the big winners on the final day of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage as the 13-time winner advanced to the second round.

  • Kobe Bryant was the No. 3 search on Google in 2020

    More people searched Bryant's name than any other person's in 2020 while NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was the top-searched active athlete.

  • Nick Nurse on ways Raptors will get Pascal Siakam open

    <p>Raptors head coach watched like many of us Pascal Siakam struggle in the bubble. A portion of training camp is being used to figure out how to get the All-Star forward easier looks around the rim.</p>

  • Rams' Andrew Whitworth steps in to help keep L.A-area family restaurant afloat amid COVID crisis

    Family businesses across the country are being ravaged by the coronavirus, many with nowhere to turn but their communities.

  • Georgia Tech celebrates win with ... a COVID-19 piñata?

    College sports in 2020 remain very normal.

  • All-MLB Team announced | FastCast

    The 2020 All-MLB First and Second Teams are announced, plus Al Michaels wins the Ford C. Frick award in this edition of FastCast

  • Giants, catcher Chadwick Tromp agree to 1-year deal

    SAN FRANCISCO — Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a one-year deal Wednesday after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week's deadline.Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season.“GIANTS NATION!! Now that the details are finalized i cant wait to go get more WWWWWWWWWW! LETS GO BABY! (@) SFGiants," he wrote.The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.The Giants also announced they signed 11 players to minor league contracts that include an invitation to major league spring training: RHP Melvin Adon, RHP Daniel Alvarez, LHP Anthony Banda, RHP Silvino Bracho, RHP Rico Garcia, INF/OF Jason Krizan, RHP Dominic Leone, LHP Sam Long, RHP Yunior Marte, RHP Raffi Vizcaino and RHP Sam Wolff.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—SportsThe Associated Press

  • Tony Ferguson returns at UFC 256 without the weight of the world on his back

    You like crazy, scrambling, offense-filled fights? Tony Ferguson is your guy, and he’s back.

  • Big Ten audible: Ohio State will play for title vs Wildcats

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference dropped its six-game minimum requirement for the league championship game Wednesday, clearing the way for No. 3 Ohio State to take on No. 15 Northwestern in another chance for the Buckeyes to burnish their playoff credentials. The Buckeyes (5-0) will try for their fifth straight conference title when they face the Wildcats (5-1) on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday's showdown because of COVID-19 issues. The rule change had to be approved by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes athletic directors, senior women's administrators and presidents from all 14 schools. “The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten football championship game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana, regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the Big Ten said in a statement. The conference determined before the season that teams would have to play six of their eight scheduled games to qualify for the championship game. Ohio State — No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the conference's only undefeated team — has missed three games because of issues with the pandemic. The latest was the annual grudge match against Michigan, which cancelled its trip to Columbus because of rising COVID-19 cases and players in quarantine. Falling a game short of the threshold set by the league, the Buckeyes would have been outside looking in. Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said he was “appreciative" that other conference schools voted for the revision. “A lot of changes have happened since that (six-game) recommendation was put in place,” Day said in a statement. “I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion." Though Ohio State is already in the top four of the CFP rankings, a win against Northwestern could be important in seeding. The CFP selection committee said it ranks teams based on on-field performace, “using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.” The ACC made a similar decision recently, guaranteeing a league title game between Clemson and Notre Dame with both teams also hoping for a CFP berth along with a conference champinoship. The Big Ten change was made at the expense of surprising Indiana (6-1), which would have gone to the title game if the six-game rule had remained intact. The No. 9 Hoosiers, who lost 42-35 at Ohio State this season, had Saturday's game against rival Purdue called off because of COVID-19 issues. Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said the Hoosiers were looking forward to completing one of the best seasons in program history. “Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed," Dolson said. "From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten championship game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team.” ___ AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchtacy Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Antetokounmpo won't say whether he will sign supermax offer

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the “amazing” moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short Wednesday of saying he would sign a supermax contract extension offer.“Right now I’m not focusing on that,” Antetokounmpo said during his first preseason discussion with reporters. “I know my agent, Alex (Saratsis), and (general manager) Jon Horst and the Bucks ownership are focusing on those discussions. I’m just trying to focus on myself and how I can get better, how I can help my teammates be better, how I can be ready Saturday to play our first preseason game.”Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 last week, would be able to receive up to 35% of the salary cap with an 8% escalation each year of the deal under a supermax extension. The Bucks were able to offer a five-year deal worth over $220 million.He has until Dec. 21 to sign the extension, or else he will be eligible to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season. Antetokounmpo said he is letting his agent handle any contract discussions.“I’m not going to lie to you,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not the type of player who talks with his agent five times a week or seven times a week.”The Bucks spent the off-season trying to upgrade their roster, with mixed success, after they posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in each of the last two years only to fall short in the playoffs.The Bucks acquired veteran guard Jrue Holiday as part of a four-team trade in which they gave up guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and a package of picks. But a widely reported sign-and-trade with Sacramento that would have brought sharp-shooting swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee fell through as the NBA investigated whether the teams reached an agreement earlier than allowed by league rules.Milwaukee followed that up by re-signing guard Pat Connaughton and agreeing to terms with free-agent guards D.J. Augustin and Bryn Forbes and forwards Torrey Craig and Bobby Portis.“I think their moves have been amazing,” Antetokounmpo said. “All the guys we got, they can help the team, they can defend. Having Holiday on the team is big time. He’s a great leader. He’s a great human being. He can defend. He can score the ball. He’s going to bring that edge that we need. The rest of the guys, I think they’re going to help us, too.”The Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs last season after blowing a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks struggled to adapt to the Walt Disney World bubble and never regained the form they showed before the pandemic-imposed hiatus.“Last year, we weren’t ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said. “What we showed in the bubble wasn’t ourselves and wasn’t even close to what we can do. Going into this season, our focus is obviously the championship, but before that we’ve got to get better as a unit. We’ve got to create good habits. We’ve got to be the toughest, the nastiest, the team that plays together."He added that he doesn't believe “it’s a championship-or-bust situation."“I want to win a championship. Nobody wants to win a championship more than me,” he said. "But there’s steps to that. You’ve got to keep improving. You’ve got to keep getting better. Hopefully we can get that this year.”Milwaukee is chasing its first NBA title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Bucks to the championship in 1971. Abdul-Jabbar demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975. Now the Bucks are trying to make sure their biggest star since Abdul-Jabbar also doesn’t leave town.The Bucks say the uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo's future hasn't impacted the team's focus as it gets ready for the season.“It’s obviously a big thing for the team, a big thing for him, and we want him to make the right decision, what’s best for him,” centre Brook Lopez said. “But I think we’re all professionals obviously and we all just come in and work.”Teammates have responded to the situation by showing their sense of humour. When Antetokounmpo celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, each of the Bucks gave him a pen as a gift. All-Star forward Khris Middleton said at the time that “hopefully he enjoys it and uses it.”“At first, I didn’t get it,” Antetokounmpo said. “Khris came in and gave me a pen and I was like ‘What is this?' But after thinking about it, I realized it was for me to sign the contract. I laughed the first time, I laughed the second time and then I got like 20 pens so it got a little bit old. But I’ve got 20 pens sitting in my locker."___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Italian World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies at 64

    Rossi's hat trick to upset Brazil stands as one of Italy's greatest games.

  • NBC's Al Michaels honored by Baseball Hall of Fame

    Michaels was on the mic when a devastating earthquake shook San Francisco and Game 3 of the 1989 World Series.

  • After a huge week, Darren Waller is hungry for more

    Matt Harmon is joined by SNICKERS Hungriest Player of the Week Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders to talk NFL Playoffs and the difficult transition from wide receiver to tight end.