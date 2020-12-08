Cyberpunk 2077: Is there an early access release?

Evelyn is one of Cyberpunk 2077’s many characters (CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is just days from release, with the long-awaited sci-fi game set to finally hit shelves on Thursday (10 December).

The game, created by CD Projekt Red, the studio behind The Witcher 3, had suffered multiple delays, due in part to logistical complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the game’s finalised launch date now upon us, many players are wondering whether the game is available to play now via some sort of early access scheme.

Many game releases from large publishers are given early access releases ahead of launch, allowing players who pre-order a particular edition to play the game a few days before everyone else.

Cyberpunk 2077 is not available with early access, with the game launching globally at midnight on 10 December. Players on are able to download the game now, however, so it is ready to play immediately at launch.

Some players have also already been given access to the Collector’s Edition of the game, following a shipping error by US retailer Best Buy.

Players posted on Reddit about receiving the game, with a few stating that they didn’t intend to begin playing until the official launch day.

Cyberpunk 2077 features a huge, dynamic open-world environment CD Projekt Red

That is because CD Projekt Red are still identifying and fixing bugs throughout the game, with many of the glitches set to be fixed via a free downloadable patch that will be distributed on launch day.

“Day 1” patches are completely commonplace in the industry, with the logistics of distribution meaning games are physically processed and shipped while development is still ongoing.

Cyberpunk 2077 received four stars in its review in The Independent, which said: “Though the convoluted melodrama of Cyberpunk’s central story is likely to grab some less than others, it’s hard to say anything bad about the game’s flagship feature: its huge, vivid open world.

“Graphically phenomenal, and immaculately well-designed, Night City, wherein much of the game is set, is one of the all-time great video game settings.”

