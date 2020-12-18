Cyberpunk 2077 pulled from PlayStation Store with refunds being offered

Photo credit: CD Projekt Red

Update: Cyberpunk 2077 has been pulled from the PlayStation Store.

Following backlash over the awful state of CD Projekt Red's latest release for PS4 and Xbox One, Sony confirmed that it would not be selling the game on its digital storefront "until further notice".

Refunds will be issued to any PlayStation players who are unsatisfied with the product.

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction," a statement reads on the PlayStation website. "Therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.

"SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

Original story (December 14): Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt RED have issued a statement regarding the game's poor performance, especially on base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

The highly-anticipated game released last week after multiple delays, yet fans and reviewers found it to still be full of bugs and glitches. That in itself is sadly common on open-world games nowadays, but the game's performance on base consoles is pretty abysmal, with textures not loading and very low resolutions and frame-rates.

Further exacerbating this issue, these versions of the game were not shown in any pre-release material, and reviewers who got copies ahead of release only had access to the PC version. All of this has led to a major backlash online, to the point where CD Projekt RED has begun to offer refunds.

In an official statement released on Twitter, the team says: "First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready... They won't make the same on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.

"If you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy. For copies purchased digitally, please use the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively. For boxed versions, please try to get a refund at the store where you bought the game."

The statement continues to explain that you can contact CDPR directly at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com if getting a refund from the retailer isn't possible, and that two large patches are expected in January and February.

This isn't the first major controversy Cyberpunk 2077 has garnered, as CD Projekt RED landed itself in hot water after enforcing 'crunch' (mandatory overtime), despite saying previously that it would not do that.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC now. Native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are planned for next year.

