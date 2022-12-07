Cybermen storm museum for new Doctor Who exhibition

Cybermen at the National Museum of Scotland

Two Cybermen stormed the National Museum of Scotland to help launch a Doctor Who exhibition making its first appearance in Scotland.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder explores the science behind the BBC television series and gives fans a chance to see items from long-running show.

The touring exhibition also celebrates the programme's Scottish connections.

The regenerating Doctor has been played by three Scottish actors - Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi.

Ncuti Gatwa, who grew up in Fife, will be the next Scot to take on the role.

The exhibition is accessed via the doors of the Doctor's police box-shaped Tardis time machine - curator David Smith shows here it is "bigger on the inside".

Curators have been preparing the exhibition's eight interactive zones for opening on Friday following its initial run in Liverpool.

The history and evolution of the show, which has been broadcast on the BBC since 1963, are shown through objects from programmes through the decades including these Cybermen - famous foes of the Doctor and his companions.

Visitors will be able to come face-to-face with the Doctor's most famous foes including cybermen, daleks and weeping angels in the "monster vault".

They will be able to visit at Tardis tech room, and look at the science behind time travel and ask whether it is really possible.

A suit worn by David Tennant as the 14th Doctor in special episodes airing next year will also be displayed at the entrance to the exhibition, alongside companion Catherine Tate's costume.

Two Cybermen involved in the preview on Wednesday toured other parts of the free-to-enter museum to help promote the opening of Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder.

Authentic costumes from the TV programme feature in the exhibition, which is narrated by Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss to guide visitors in a "journey through space and time".

The Face of Bo, the oldest being in the Whovian universe, is one of the characters from the world's longest running action-adventure show on display.

The museum hopes spin-off events inspired by the paid-for exhibition to encourage more people to visit the museum.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder will be at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh from 9 December to 1 May 2023.

