Cyberattack on Wyandotte County under investigation by FBI, DHS: officials

A cyberattack on computer systems maintained by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas has prompted a federal investigation into whether any of its data was compromised, officials said Monday.

UG officials announced in a statement that the government’s data centers were targeted by an attack sometime over the weekend. In the statement, officials described “a fluid situation,” saying the damage was still being assessed.

The UG is “diligently working to restore services and data access,” though it remained unclear Monday the scope of services compromised by the cyber attack.

“We anticipate some services may be impacted,” the statement said. “The Unified Government website is still accessible, and we will be providing updates as they are available.”

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI have been notified of the attack and are assisting with the investigation, according to the UG.