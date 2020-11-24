Don't miss out on Black Friday deals in Canada: Shop the best in home, beauty, fashion and tech

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

While Black Friday technically isn’t until Nov. 27, the day following American Thanksgiving, that hasn’t stopped brands from launching their sales earlier than ever this year.

In a bid to spread out in-store shoppers throughout the month of November, many retailers have extended their sales, which means you can shop huge Black Friday savings all throughout Cyber Week, which is now in full swing.

To help you navigate the sea of deals and promotions, we’ve put together a definitive list of all the best Black Friday deals to shop in Canada, with everything from home decor to beauty buys.

BEAUTY

Use the code BF30 at checkout to save 30 per cent on everything site-wide, including Biossance’s bestselling serums, moisturizers, and holiday gift sets.

Take 30 per cent off your order with site-wide deals on everything at The Body Shop.

Find new deals daily with a week of magical savings at Charlotte Tilbury, but you’ll have to act quickly because a new deal drops every day at midnight.

Enjoy 30 per cent off site-wide, including new holiday vaults and all of your favourite bestsellers throughout Cyber Week.

Throughout the month of November (or KNOWvember as the brand like to call it), enjoy 23 per cent off on Deciem’s entire range of brands, including cult-favourite The Ordinary.

Spend $120 and receive a Dermalogica Exclusive tote bag + 3 trial sizes ($43 value) when you shop now through Nov. 30.

Stock up and save, with up to 30 per cent off Each & Every’s selection of deodorant and skincare products ahead of Black Friday.

Save 30 per cent site-wide with the code BLACKFRIDAY, and take advantage of this limited-time sale to stock up on cruelty-free skincare and sunscreen.

Shop a selection of beauty and fragrance deals on hot brands like Dyson, MAC, and Makeup Forever.

Get salon-worthy nails at home with Le Mini Macaron’s get polish kits, which are now up to 70 per cent off in time for Black Friday.

Cyber Deals are on now through Dec. 1, with deals on Nordstrom-exclusive gift sets that are sure to light up the holiday season.

Take advantage of some of Sephora’s best deals of the season and save up to 50 per cent on new daily deals all week long.

Save 30 per cent on your next Soko Glam order, with discounts offered site-wide when you enter the code BRIGHT30 at checkout.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off classic beauty picks, like Naked palettes, All Nighter setting sprays, and more.

FASHION

In time for Black Friday, the eco-friendly footwear brand is releasing a new exclusive colour drop in the new Tree Dashers on Nov. 27, and a new colour in the Wool Runner and Wool Piper for Cyber Monday. Rather than slashing prices like everyone else (and to counteract the "more is more" mindset around the season, Allbirds will be launching a global initiative called Pay It To The Planet where prices on all products will be raised by $1 on November 27 with the additional proceeds going directly to Fridays For Future, the youth-led international climate movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Enjoy discounts on 200 brands and save on everything you’ll need to tackle the city, the outdoors and beyond.

Save 40 per cent on men’s and women’s styles, and enjoy free shipping on all orders.

In the lead up to Nov. 27, shop the Black Fiveday Sale and save up to 50 per cent on select styles.

The Black Friday Warmup sale has already begun at ASOS, where you can save up to 50 per cent on thousands of styles for women and men.

The Black Friday Event is on now, and everything in store and online is 50 per cent off, including new arrivals for men and women.

All regular priced footwear is buy one get one for 70 per cent off, making this a great time to refresh your footwear for the season.

Save 30 per cent on your order on men’s and women’s footwear at Clarks when you use the code FALL30 at checkout.

Just in time for the holiday season, shop and save 30 per cent on everything site-wide — just use the code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.

Enjoy 30 per cent off regular-priced items at Coach with the code THANKS30, and save 50 per cent on select Black Friday deals.

Separate from the standalone Coach store and website, you can find even bigger savings at Coach Outlet. Black Friday deals start now, with savings of up to 70 per cent on select styles.

Enjoy 25 per cent off site-wide when you shop Common Era Jewelry, with the discount automatically applied to your cart.

Until Nov. 29, save 30 per cent on almost everything in stores and online - no code necessary.

Save up to 50 per cent on select styles from some of the biggest names in designer fashion.

Black Friday deals are on now, giving shoppers the chance to save 50 per cent on everything in stores and online, and an extra 10 per cent savings your order when you use the code GAPFRIDAY at checkout.

Take advantage of pre-Black Friday deals, and save up to 50 per cent on select styles for men, women, and kids.

Get a head start on Black Friday with savings of up to 40 per cent on styles for men, women, and home.

Pre-Black Friday deals are on now at Joe Fresh, with 30% off all regular priced outerwear and accessories, and sherpa jackets for the entire family starting at just $14.

The brand’s Yellow Friday Sale begins Nov. 20 and runs until Nov. 30, with 30 per cent off fan-favourite fashion jewelry, and save 25 per cent on fine jewelry and sterling silver collections.

Blue Friday savings are on now, with 40 per cent off your purchase in store and online when you use the code BLUESTREAK.

Lululemon’s Black Friday deals have finally arrived, with a preview of select men’s and women’s styles marked down.

Thousands of items have been marked down for Black Friday for savings of up to 50 per cent on select items - and you can bet sizes will sell out quickly.

Shop and save up to 60 per cent on men’s and women’s styles, including outerwear, casual clothing, and footwear.

Save 30 per cent site-wide on these celeb-approved face masks, and stay safe while keeping on top of the latest styles.

Matches sale starts now with savings of up to 50 per cent on men’s and women’s designer fashion.

This week, save 25 per cent on accessories, plus up to 60 per cent on on select clearance styles.

Black Friday sales are in full effect, with savings of up to 50 per cent on select styles, as well as an extra 15 per cent discount on marked items.

Cyber Deals are on now through Dec. 1, with savings of up to 50 per cent on your favourite Nordstrom-exclusive items, as well as savings on top brands.

Stock up on gift ideas for the whole family with the Big Friday Sale at Old Navy, and save 50 per cent on everything across the entire site.

The Pre-Black Friday sale is on at Outdoor voices with 50 per cent off select styles for men and women.

Beginning Nov. 26 and running until Nov. 30, shoppers can enjoy 30 per cent off in-stores and online on Reformation’s selection of holiday-ready fashion and celeb-approved styles.

Stock up on fashion at amazing prices, with savings of up to 85 per cent on regular priced items at Saks Off Fifth.

Enjoy 40 per cent off the Echelon 7 series of running shoes with pre-Black Friday deals for men and women.

The brand best known for their unbreakable tights is getting in on the Black Friday action, and save 20-50 per cent on their entire collection.

Find exclusive sales on toys, decor, and clothing for the whole family, and save up to 40 per cent at Shop Disney.

This week, find “7 Days of Savings” and save up to 50 per cent on select fashions and home goods.

Sport Chek’s Black Friday event is on now, with savings of up to 65 per cent on on clothing, footwear, and sports gear for the whole family.

Looking for the latest in streetwear and designer fashions? Don’t miss out on SSENSE’s Black Friday Sale to save up to 50 per cent.

Bundle and save when you shop panties at three for $48, and save up to 50 per cent on sale bra styles.

TECH

Black Friday Deals Week begins Nov. 20, with new sale items released daily on the latest electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. Hot deals include Alexa-enabled devices, smart home tech, and plenty of tablets.

Phone cases don’t just have to be functional — they can also be stylish, and Bandolier is proof. Take advantage of their Black Friday sale and save on their range of cell phone accessories at up to 30 per cent off.

Black Friday pricing is on now, meaning you can take advantage of huge savings on all the latest tech, appliances, and more ahead of the holidays.

Personalize your phone however you like, and save when you shop at Casetify this week. Buy one case and get 10 per cent off, buy two and get 25 per cent off, and save 30 per cent when you buy three or more cases.

Save on laptops and PCs at Dell, with deals of up to 25 per cent off on must-have devices.

Use the code PICKREFURB15 to save an extra 15% on like-new gifts from top brands like Apple, Bose, Dell, and more.

Early Black Friday savings are available now, with up to $70 off of select Fitbit trackers and devices.

In time for Black Friday, you’ll find a selection of deals on now at the Google Store, including the new Chromecast with Google TV bundle that includes six months of Netflix for just $120, $60 off the Google Nest Hub Max, and $70 off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, among others.

Black Friday pricing is on now, with savings of up to 70 per cent on PCs and accessories.

Select Surface devices are on sale now, with up to $300 off the latest must-have models.

New and expectant parents alike will appreciate deals of up to $75 off on the suite of Owlet monitoring devices to ehlp ensure that baby is happy and healthy year-round.

Keep your phone clean and sanitized with the Phonesoap, and save 20 per cent on the device when you use the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

Take advantage of great deals on Samsung devices, including Galaxy Note smartphones, Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, and more now through Nov. 20

The Holiday Super Sale is on now, and in addition to deals on personal care, beauty, and at-home essentials, you’ll also find a selection of electronics including deals on brands like Beats, and Razer.

Save up to 50 per cent with Black Friday pricing on hundreds of items, including headphones, laptops, TV’s and wearable tech.

Black Friday starts now at Staples, with the best prices of the year guaranteed on hundreds of must-have items, now through Nov. 26.

Save up to $200 on select Theragun devices, including the top of the line Theragun Pro massage gun.

Keep track of your belongings, and save 30 per cent on some of Tile’s bestselling devices.

For the latest in kid-friendly electronics, head to Toys R Us and save up to 50 per cent on the hottest tech, toys, and games.

Early Black Friday deals are on now at Walmart, and another round of sale prices drop on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. EST. Until then, shop a huge selection of TV’s, headphones, tablets, and more.

HOME

For a limited time, enjoy savings of up to 50 per cent off on furniture for every room in the house, all designed with a sleek modern sensibility.

Perfect for holiday gifting, Away now offers Holiday Sets curated with a selection of fan favourite items at up to $175 off.

Black Friday Week deals are on now, with savings on thousands of items at up to 40 per cent off that are perfect for holiday gifting.

Enjoy 20 per cent off your next order with a site-wide discount at Brooklinen, no discount code necessary.

Take advantage of huge savings on holiday decor, electronics, power tools, and appliances (among other things) with Canadian Tire’s hottest sales.

In need of a bedroom upgrade? The Casper Black Friday Sale is on now with 15 per cent off mattresses and 10 per cent off on bedding, furniture and pillows.

Early Cyber Savings are on now at Chewy.com, so you can spoil your furry friends with treats, toys, bedding, and more on sale.

Early Black Friday savings are on now, with deals across tools, holiday decor, furniture, and everything you’ll need to tackle home renos this season.

Plum Members can save up to 50 per cent on the latest books, toys, tech, home decor and more at Indigo. If you’re not already a member, it’s free to sign up so you can take advantage of these limited-time deals.

If your walls could use a little extra life, take advantage of 40 per cent off prints — no discount code necessary.

Black Friday deals have arrived at Keurig, with 25 per cent off all beverages and accessories, and 48 free K-Cup pods with the purchase of any coffee machine.

If a new mattress is in the cards, you’ll want to check out the Leesa Sleep sale where you can save up to $400 on your new favourite.

Everything site-wide is on sale at Monos, so you can shop and save 35 per cent on luggage and travel accessories when you use the code EARLYBF2020.

Until December 3rd, save up to $120 on select coffee machines and receive $25 worth of coffee pods with your order.

If your kitchen is in need of an update, now’s the time to take advantage of savings on Our Place’s selection of cookware and dishes, including their cult classic Always Pan wiTh the code SUPERSALE.

Score an extra 10 per cent off of Overstock.ca’s already low prices when you shop select home decor on sale.

Until Nov. 30, enjoy 20 per cent off everything site-wide, including a huge selection of bed and bath essentials, loungewear, and decor.

Cyber Week deals are on now, with up to 50 per cent off unique artist-designed wall art, home decor, bedding and more.

Save up to $100 on Ascent series blenders, with prices starting at just $389 for a powerful E310 blender.

Shop and save up to 80 per cent off home goods at Wayfair, plus receive $30 in bonus credit that you can use on Black Friday if you spend more than $200.

For all things kitchen, look to Williams Sonoma for discounts of up to 35 per cent off on pots and pans, appliances, dish ware, gourmet treats, and more.

