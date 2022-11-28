Cyber Week Apple deals— 40+ deals on watches, phones, earbuds

Cyber Monday sales on Apple AirPods, iPads and Watches are here.
Cyber Monday is just around the corner. Whether you're looking for major tech devices like the best laptop we've tested—the MacBook Air 2020—or smaller accessories like our favorite true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, there are tons of Apple deals available. If you're searching for the best sales on Apple products right now, here's what we recommend.

Featured Apple shopping deals

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation deal

Apple AirPods are marked down for Cyber Monday 2022.
This week, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on a major sale for the first time since their release in October. They're our favorite true wireless earbuds, and you can now snag them for just $189.99—$60 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $189.99 (Save $60)

iPad deal

iPads are still discounted after Black Friday.
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, pick up our vote for the best upgrade—the 2021 Apple iPad—for $60 off ahead of Cyber Monday. The best-selling model is down to just $269.99 right now in Space Gray with 64GB of storage.

2021 iPad for $269.99 (Save $59.01)

Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

These are the best Apple Watch deals for Cyber Monday 2022.
According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (Product) RED 41mm (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T

There are several great deals on iPhones for Cyber Monday 2022.
If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these three amazing deals.

AirPod deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and more

Apple AirPods are marked down for Cyber Monday 2022.
Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer an excellent transparency mode, some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $189.99—$60 off the original $249.99 price.

Apple iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

Apple iPads are on sale ahead of the holidays. Get them before they're gone.
If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

You can get a MacBook Air for $800 for Cyber Monday.
Apple Pencil deals

The best Apple Pencil deals at Amazon, Adorama, and QVC

Here are the best Apple Pencil Cyber Monday deals.
Apple TV deals

Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV

Apple TVs are on sale right now for Cyber Monday 2022.
Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K 32GB at a sweet deal of $129—$50 off of the original $179 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

Apple Magic Keyboard deals

Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Apple AirTag deals

The Apple AirTag is on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.
Apple accessories on sale

These Apple accessories are on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When does Cyber Monday start? 

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end.

Does Apple have Cyber Monday deals?

Starting with Black Friday on November 25, Apple is running a major promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Cyber Monday sales often match and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Cyber Monday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Cyber Monday 2022. 

