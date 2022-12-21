Cyber mutual insurer Miris gets Belgian license

LONDON (Reuters) - Cyber mutual insurer Miris has received an operating license from Belgian regulators and will start offering insurance from Jan. 1, it said on Wednesday, as it looks to capitalise on increasing demand for cyber cover due to rising attacks.

The new insurer has signed up 12 European corporate clients and is talking to some 40 others about joining, Chief Operating Officer Mark Pollard said by phone.

Belgian chemicals group Solvay is one of the insurer's founding members, a Solvay spokesperson said by email.

Miris will provide additional cover for companies whose cyber insurance options are scarce and expensive due to mounting losses, Pollard said.

"The amount of capacity big insurers are offering has been reducing, premiums are increasing - it's like turning a tap off."

Global cyber attacks increased by 28% in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to software firm Check Point.

Pollard declined to confirm trade press reports that Miris' other initial members include Airbus, BASF and Michelin.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

