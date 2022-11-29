Cyber Monday shoe deals – Save big on Adidas, Under Armour, Ugg, and more
Cyber Monday is slowly coming to a close, but there are still plenty of great deals to be had before the shopping holiday ends. There are tons of great Cyber Monday deals on slippers, boots and all manner of shoes.
Whether you're buying a new pair of kicks for yourself or looking to tick some folks off your holiday gift list, there's a little something for everyone looking for a great Cyber Monday shoe deal. Ugg Cozy Slippers are like giving your feet a warm hug, and they're available for only $69.90. Or, if you're looking to get a leg up on your New Year's resolutions, Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoes are a steal for only $39.98.
We've compiled the best Cyber Monday shoe deals across a few retailers including Zappos, Nordstrom and Amazon. Act fast because Cyber Monday ends in mere hours.
The best Cyber Monday shoe deals
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe for $45.49 at Amazon (Save $24.51)
New Balance Women's 574 Sneaker for $69.99 at Nordstrom (Save $20)
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Heel Zip Boot for $112.46 (Save $37.49)
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe for $39.98 (Save $25.02)
Durango Men's 11-Inch Harness Boot for $142.40 on Amazon (Save $25.60)
Madewell Carina Platform Chelsea Boot for $136.80 at Nordstrom (Save $92)
