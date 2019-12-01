Cyber Monday road bikes: the best deals on road bikes for this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Road Bike Deals

Looking for the best road bike deals can be a long and very laborious internet-trawling grind. New deals are appearing all the time and stock is often limited, particularly for the most common sizes, so avoid the hassle by checking out our list of Cyber Monday road bike deals below. We're keeping this regularly updated to remove deals with no availability and add new ones as they come online.

A great number of Cyber Monday bike deals were launched throughout November in the lead-up to Cyber Monday, and now that the big day is upon us there are even more great road bike deals being launched every hour. We have searched for the best deals on the best road bikes so you don't have to.

Our top deals picks

Cervelo R2 Ultegra R8000 Road Bike | 38% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $3400.00 | Now $2099.00

The Cervelo R2 is available at a 38% discount from Competitive Cyclist with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 build. The bike is available in sizes 48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 56cm, or 61cm.View Deal





Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2298.99 |Now £1539.99

Available in Metalic Green, the Propel Advanced 2 Disc is available sizes M, ML and L. This deal won't hang around for long, so be quick. View Deal





Cannondale SystemSix - 2019 | 43% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £3499.00 | Now £1999.99



Proving that race bikes can be aero too, the Cannondale SystemSix is claimed by the maker as the world's fastest bike. This is a stunning price for such a great frame and component package.View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019 | 27% off at Cyclestore

Was £4500.00 | Now £3250.00

Pro level performance at amateur prices, the Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert uses the same frame mould as the way more expensive S-Works version.View Deal





Road bike deals by type

Browse the best road bike deals by type and gender below to find the best available prices on some of the best road bikes.

The first important question is: what type of road bike are you looking for? Below, we have segmented our road bike deals into a few categories: race-ready lightweight road bikes, endurance road bikes, and aero road bikes.

Road race bikes - Men

Race bikes are designed to go fast. Occasionally, this comes at the expense of comfort, but more often than not, a race bike is a lightweight combination of comfort, handling and aerodynamics. A racing bike's geometry will be aggressive enough to race, with a long reach and low stack to achieve an aerodynamic position, without being harsh or uncomfortable over long distances.

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra 2019| 40% off at Evans Cycles



Was £900.00 | Now £535.00



The CAAD Optimo is billed as the CAAD12’s "overachieving little brother". That's no bad thing as the CAAD12 was a standout bike. While this could be used as a budget race bike, the SAVE flex zones in the rear triangle and fork mean this would work as a great winter bike, sportive option or even commuter at this price. View Deal

Scott Addict SE Disc 2019 - 2019 | 40% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £3599.00 | Now £2149.99



Scott launched the new Addict this summer, which basically opened the floodgates to amazing deals on the old model. This 2019 Addict features a carbon fibre frame, Syncros aluminium wheels, and an Ultegra Di2 groupset - all for under £2150.00 View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019 | 27% off at Cyclestore

Was £4500.00 | Now £3250.00

Pro level performance at amateur prices, the Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert uses the same frame mould as the way more expensive S-Works version but still comes with Roval CL50 wheels and Ultegra R8000 components plus the excellent R8010 direct mount brakes. If you prefer disks, check out its stablemate below.View Deal





Cannondale CAAD12 105 - 2019 | 29% off at Evans Cycles



Was £1700.00 | Now £1195.00



We know the CAAD13 has been launched, but that doesn't make the CAAD12 a bad bike. Available in a number of sizes, this CAAD12 is equipped with disc brakes, Shimano 105 and bombproof aluminium wheels. Perfect for clocking up winter miles. View Deal

Cannondale CAAD12 Dura Ace - 2019 | 42% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £2999.99 | Now £1749.99



The same frame as above but dripping with Shimano Dura Ace goodness and Fulcrum Racing 400 wheels. A massive £1250 off at Rutland makes this a spectacular deal if you want to upgrade. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc | 35% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £1999.00 | Now £1299.00



Like the TCR below, this TCR is a carbon fibre race-ready road bike but features an Ultegra groupset and slightly upgraded wheels. A great deal for Cyber Monday. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019 | 34% off at Tredz



Was £1749.00 | Now £1199.00 with spend-and-save



A similar spec of 105 and disc brakes, but built upon a carbon fibre frame. Although, be aware the brakes use Giant's Conduct SL technology, which won't be for everyone. Available in large size only.View Deal

BMC Teammachine SLR01 TWO 2019 | 33% off at Evans Cycles



Was £7500.00 | Now £4995.00



Cheap compared to its blingy stablemate above, but this is still an very exotic beast. The excellent SRAM Red eTAP drivetrain combines with the lightweight DT Swiss PRC 1400 SPLINE 35 carbon wheelset. Only available to those lucky few who ride a 54cm frame.View Deal

BMC Timemachine ROAD 01 ONE 2019| 34% off at Evans Cycles



Was £11,000.00 | Now £7195.00



The old cliche applies here: this bike looks fast just standing still. The Aerodynamic 01 Premium carbon frame and fork and Shimano Dura Ace Di2 drivetrain are coupled with a DT Swiss ARC 1100 12mm Thru Axle Wheelset shod with Vittoria Corsa 700 x 25c tyres. Yes it's expensive, but this deal is an incredible £3,805 cheaper than recommended retail price. Boom!View Deal

Road race bikes - Women

Trek Emonda SL 5 - 2018 | 44% off at Leisure Lakes



Was £1800.00 | Now £999.99



Technically listed as a women's bike, this 56cm Emonda is only described as such due to the women's specific saddle. Obviously a great deal for women, but a quick saddle swap would make it a brilliant Cyber Monday cycling deal for anyone! Only five left at time of writing!View Deal

Specialized Ruby Expert Udi2 - 2019 | 26% off at Cyclestore



Was £5150.00 | Now £3811.00



Featuring Specialized proprietary Futureshock damping technology to make the ride smoother and less jarring, this bike also comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting, 8070 hydraulic disc brakes, Roval C38 Disc carbon wheels and a host of comfortable womens-specific components.View Deal

Endurance road bikes - Men

An endurance bike's geometry facilitates a more upright riding position, with slacker angles and plenty of built-in comfort-enhancing technology. You'll often see pro riders aboard endurance bikes at the cobbled classics in spring, not only for the additional comfort but for the slower handling, which enhances stability and control over bumpy ground.

Cervelo R2 Ultegra R8000 | 38% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $3400.00 | Now $2099.00

The Cervelo R2 is available at a 38% discount from Competitive Cyclist with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 build. The bike is available in sizes 48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 56cm, or 61cm.View Deal





Specialized Allez E5 Sport 2019| 30% off at Evans Cycles

Was £850.00 | Now £589.00

A quality aluminium frame and a full carbon fork alongside a Shimano Sora 16 speed drivetrain are the heart of this beast. The Tektro Axis caliper brakes are fine for this price point but easily upgraded for better stopping power. A great winter bike or commuter. View Deal





Ribble R872 Ultegra Di2 | 27% off at Ribble

Was £2199.00 | Now £1599.00

Ribble claims this is fast enough to race but comfortable enough to ride all day - all we know is it's great value right now given the Ultegra Di2 groupset will set you back the best part of £1000 on its own. View Deal





Vitus Venon Disc CRS Ultegra - 2019| 31% off at Chain Reaction

Was £2599.99 | Now £1799.99

Chain Reaction's Vitus brand usually represents great value and this bike is that only more, with a whopping £800 knocked off the asking price. Not many Ultegra R8000 equipped bikes shod with DT Swiss ER 1600 SPLINE db23 tubeless ready wheels around at this price, or anywhere near it ...View Deal





Endurance road bikes - Women

Vitus Zenium CRW - 2019 | 30% off at Wiggle



Was £1399.00 | Now £979.99



The Zenium CRW is a women's specific frame designed as an all-rounder with comfort top of mind. The full carbon frame and forks are complemented by Shimano 105 R7000 components including hydraulic disc brakes with short reach levers. View Deal

Aero road bikes - Men

Aero road bikes are designed to cheat the wind. Hundreds of hours of wind-tunnel-testing and computer-fluid-dynamics testing go into making these bikes as slippery as possible. An aero road bike will be stiff for maximum power transfer, with an aggressive geometry that provides maximum efficiency and nimble handling.

Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2298.99 |Now £1539.99

Available in Metalic Green, the Propel Advanced 2 Disc is available sizes M, ML and L. This deal won't hang around for long, so be quick. View Deal





Cannondale SystemSix - 2019 | 43% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £3499.00 | Now £1999.99



Proving that race bikes can be aero too, the Cannondale SystemSix is claimed by the maker as the world's fastest bike and that's hard to disagree (or objectively prove, of course). This is a stunning price for such a great frame and component package (a mix of Shimano 105 and Ultegra with Cannondale's excellent HollowGram Si chainset). All but the smallest sizes still available.View Deal

Scott Foil 30 2019 Aero Road Bike | 42% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2499.00 | Now £1449.99

The Foil 30 is available in a slick red and black paint job with a Shimano 105 drive train at a 42% discount from Rutland Cycling in sizes 47cm, 49cm, 52cm, 54cm, and 56cm. View Deal





Aero road bikes - Women

Pinarello Gan RS | 24% off at Backcountry



Was $5000.00 | Now $3799.99

This Shimano Ultegra equipped Pinarello Gan RS is a women's specific aero bike with aero wheels, carbon frame, and a handsome discount of 24%.



Gravel bike deals

Specialized Diverge Comp - 2019 | 32% off at Tredz



Was £3060.00 | Now £2200.00 with spend-and-save



Lightweight and versatile, the Specialized Diverge can tackle the rough stuff but is still at home on the commute or leisure rides. The Diverge Comp features a full carbon frame and fork, Shimano Ultegra drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes. The big feature here is the FutuireShock Progressive suspension which smooths out the bumps without compromising efficiency.View Deal

Genesis Fugio 20 2019 | 33% off at Evans Cycles



Was £1550.00 | Now £1030.00



The Fugio 20 from Genesis is a mid-level do-anything bike aimed at performance and practicality. Using 12mm thru axles front and rear, SRAM Apex components, three bottle cage bosses and mile munching Donnelly X'Plor tyres this is a lot of bike for just over a grand. View Deal

Cyber Monday cycling deals from around the web:

While we've carefully curated what we feel are the best deals available at the moment, there are plenty more to choose from! New deals are being added every day, so here are a few retailers that currently have huge bike deals on offer.

Wiggle has an abundance of bikes available in its Cyber Monday bike sale, including Cyber Monday e-bike deals, as well as an additional incentive for new customers. Check out our Wiggle Cyber Monday overview to see the best Wiggle deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles has even more Cyber Monday bike deals, with 6 pages worth and a maximum discount of 55%. With more than 130 road bike deals to choose from, there's sure to be something for everyone.

For our American readers, Backcountry has up to 70% off frames and up to 47% off bikes. Our pick would be the Dura-Ace equipped Cento10 Air for under $4000. Take a look at our Backcountry Cyber Monday overview to see more of what they're up to.





Tredz was one of the first to launch its Cyber Monday sale early in November. Now Cyber Monday is upon us, the deals are plentiful. There are deals with up to 46% off and hundreds of bikes to choose from.

Evans Cycles has affectionately titled its Cyber Monday sale as Black Rideday. Check out our Evans Cycles Cyber Monday roundup to see what Cyclingnews has found in the Evans Cycles Cyber Monday sale.

Rutland Cycling is dropping prices on 2019 bikes, offering up to 56% off on well over 100 road bikes.

Ribble Cycles is offering up to £500 off Ribble bikes, having launched it's Cyber Monday road bike sale a week before the big day.

Tweeks Cycles does have up to 96% off in its Cyber Monday clearance, but the standout deals for us include half price lights and discounted Castelli clothing

Hargroves Cycles is offering at least £1000 off a Pinarello, up to 65% off accessories and up to 35% off turbo trainers.

Cyclestore has Cyber Monday deals on bikes, clothing and accessories. Including 38% off Specialized bikes, as well as an extra 10% off for new customers.

Leisure Lakes Bikes has discounts on Specialized, Trek and more, covering deals on road and mountain bikes.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. There's half price Garmin computers, cheap turbo trainers and plenty of tool kits for the at-home bike mechanic.

Amazon isn't a cycling-specific retailer, but its sheer size means there are plenty of products that a cyclist will need. Fancy a Philips OneBlade to shave your silky cycling legs?

Jenson USA has plentiful offers available with discounts of up 91%, along with a code (BLCKFRDY) that offers 20% off a full-price item.

Walmart USA another non-cycling-specific retailer that is undoubtedly going to have deals that fulfil a cyclist's needs. Such as an iPad on which to run Zwift.

Head over to any or all of these retailers and let us know if there are any more great road bike deals that we've missed.

Still unsure on the best road bike for you?

Our best carbon road bikes guide will help you decide which carbon road bike is right for you, and our guide on the best aero road bikes will provide you with the right bike if you're looking to cheat the wind. We have an overview of the best aluminium road bikes for budget-friendly speed, and also a guide on the best road e-bikes if you're looking for a bit of extra pedalling assistance.

Luckily, as cycling retailers dive deep into the Cyber Monday sales and the Christmas rush, and bike manufacturers launch their 2020 road bike ranges, retailers are looking to move stock quickly, meaning Cyber Monday is the best time of year to get the best road bike deals.

If your heart is set on a particular road bike, then the multitude of online price comparison tools will have no doubt guided you towards the best deal. A few clicks or a phone call later, you could have that bike on its way to your door, or ready for a test ride at your local bike shop. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the best deal out there.

More often than not, a good way to find the very best deal on your new road bike is to be open to suggestion. Of course, factors such as size must remain correct, but a little flexibility in your chosen brand, model or spec will open up options that would have otherwise been missed.

To save you the effort of browsing every cycling retailer's sale section, we've done the legwork for you. We've browsed the sales, collated the best Cyber Monday road bike deals available, and listed them below. Take a look below, hopefully, our efforts will help you find your next road bike and save you some money in the process.