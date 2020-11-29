Cyber Monday Nest Hub Deals 2020: Nest Mini (2nd Gen), Hub, Hub Max & Google Home Max Sales Shared by Retail Egg
Cyber Monday experts at Retail Egg are rating all the top Nest Hub deals for Cyber Monday 2020, together with deals on Google Home Mini, Nest Hub & Nest Audio. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Google Nest Hub Deals:
Save up to 45% on the Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini at Walmart - save on the Nest Hub Mini and Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart home displays
Save up to 50% on Google Nest WiFi and Hub, including routers & extenders at Dell.com - check live prices on top-rated WiFi systems from Google Nest
Save up to 25% on Google Nest & Google WiFi hubs, routers and systems at Amazon - check out the latest prices on Nest WiFi routers and point packs
Save on the Google Home Max at Walmart - Google's ultimate speaker made for music
Save up to 22% on the Google Nest Hub Max at Walmart - the Nest Hub Max features a built-in Nest Cam and makes video calls with Google Duo
Save up to 62% on the latest Google Nest Hub at Office Depot - check live deals on this smart home system that lets you manage all your smart devices from a single dashboard
Save up to 44% on the Google Home Hub and Nest Max at Staples.com - Google’s smart home hubs provide a streamlined way of controlling multiple smart home devices
Best Nest Deals:
Save up to 45% on Nest security cameras, thermostats & smart home devices at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on Nest Cams, Learning Thermostats, Protect smoke detectors & motion detectors
Save up to 50% on Google Nest outdoor cameras, thermostats, speakers, smoke sensors & more at Dell.com - click the link to check live prices on top-rated Google Nest smart home devices
Save up to 30% on Google Nest Thermostats, Doorbells, Cameras & Protect Smoke Detectors at Amazon - check the latest savings on the top-rated Nest Hello smart doorbell, indoor & outdoor cameras, Thermostat E & top-rated Nest Protect smoke alarm
Save up to 44% on Google Nest WiFi routers, hubs, smart speakers & more at Staples.com - check live prices on a wide range of smart home devices from Google Nest
