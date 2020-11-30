Cyber Monday mattress deals 2020: Best offers from Emma, Casper, Simba and more

While not the most exciting item, it is an essential, and during the sale you can save hundreds of pounds on leading brands (The Independent)

The biggest shopping event of the year is drawing to a close, as today is Cyber Monday. It’s the last day to find huge savings across big-name brands and retailers, including Amazon, Currys PC World, Apple, Dyson, Aldi and John Lewis & Partners.

We’ve already seen some standout deals on Apple AirPods, Fitbits and KitchenAids, so to help you get the most bang for your buck, we’re giving you the scoop by updating our Cyber Monday guide with the very best offers across furniture, home appliances, kids’ toys, tech, gaming, TVs, and more.

Follow live: Latest Cyber Monday deals

When it comes to mattresses, shopping for a new one is often both costly and timely, but thanks to Cyber Monday, it’s made a slightly more affordable affair, with prices slashed by as much as 40 per cent.

Given the year we’ve had, chances are we could all do with a better night’s sleep, so if you’ve had your eye on a new mattress, but are yet to take the plunge, we’ve compiled a round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals. We promise you won’t lose sleep over it.

Read more: The ultimate Cyber Monday deals guide

Before you begin browsing, read our mattress buying guide, to help you find the right one. It has all the details you need on the different types, sizes and firmness available on the market.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma Mattress

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off site-wide with the code “Black35”. If you’re looking for a new one, the Emma original took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, where our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

Story continues

The popular mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king: Was £1,229, now £798.85, Simba

Simba

This brand has become synonymous with a good night’s sleep, and this particular mattress and the regular hybrid featured in our round-up of the best mattresses. Our tester said: “If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider.”

She also added that “it feels just as comfy right on the edges as it does bang in the middle,” and the good news is "you won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay".

“It’s robust and doesn’t sag, making it a keeper for years to come,” so on that note, we urge you to make use of the brand’s Cyber Monday sale where it’s offering 35 per cent off on all products over £200 – valid until 11.59pm on Monday 1 December.

Buy now

Dreamcloud Sleep luxury hybrid mattress: Was £849, now £549, Dreamcloud Sleep

Dreamcloud

Save £300 on any mattress from Dreamcloud Sleep in its impressive Cyber Monday sale. It’s offering free delivery too, and discounted mattress bundles that include bedding. The brand’s luxury hybrid mattress, down from £849 to £549, features five layers that claim to perfectly balance comfort and support. It’s ideal for side, back or stomach sleepers and the breathable memory foam aims to stop you from overheating.

Buy now

Dormeo mattress plus rolled mattress: From £209, now £169, Very

Dormeo

Featuring in our review of the best mattresses, this is a great price to pay for a quality night’s sleep. Our reviewer said: "We found it springy yet supportive, especially for anyone who is average weight or lighter, including children. It’s just a smidgen firmer than average, and the high breathability factor of the ‘ecocell’ foam layer that sits on top of the other two layers of memory means it doesn’t get damp if you sweat."She added: “Your partner can roll over to their heart’s content without you feeling a thing,” and helps you get a night of undisturbed sleep.

Buy now

M&S Ortho 1050 Pocket Sprung Medium Mattress: Was £699, now £419.40, M&S

Ortho

There’s a huge £279 saving to enjoy on this orthopaedic, pocket-sprung mattress, as M&S has slashed its price by 40 per cent. Crafted from a mix of cotton and soft white fibre, it features an insulation layer for extra comfort. Plus, it’s suitable for allergy sufferers with its dust repelling properties. This price includes a 10-year guarantee and the four handles on the mattress make it easy to flip or move around. If you’re looking for a memory foam mattress, you can also save 40 per cent at M&S on this one.

Buy now

Otty hybrid mattress, double: Was £599.99, now £449.99, Otty

Otty Mattresses

Throughout the Otty site, there is 45 per cent off on Aura mattress, up to 35 per cent off Pure & up to 25 per cent off Original Hybrid, until 11pm, 30 November. Featuring in our guide to the best mattresses, this Otty hybrid offering comes in a range of sizes that adapt to your body shape as you move. It is supportive for your spine and good for those who sleep on their back, while also boasting effective temperature control too. Snap up this deal fast while Otty mattresses are at up to 45 per cent off during sales.

Buy now

Silentnight Vilana limited edition Miracoil mattress: Was £419.95, now £198.56, Mattress online

Mattress online

This mattress is made with Silentnight’s world-renowned Miracoil Springs to give you support while you sleep, and is now 60 per cent off. It is foam free with no harsh chemical treatments, and comes complete with breathable technology for a cooler night's sleep. The mattress also features a single sleep surface meaning you never have to flip your mattress, just simply rotate it when you change the sheets.

Buy now

Inofia king hybrid mattress with CertiPUR-US memory foam: Was £499.99, now £329.99, Inofia

Inofia

Hybrid mattresses are a combination of super cozy luxury foams and standard barrel-type springs, making them a good compromise if one person likes squashy and the other likes bouncy. The Inofia hybrid mattress has a removable outer cover that provides ultimate support, and pressure relief helps with back pain. With over 15 per cent off, this is a good deal on an already very reasonably priced mattress.

Buy now

Fusion Ultra Memory and Reflex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress - 4ft6 Double: Was £424.99, now £234.99, Happy Beds

Happy Beds

The most luxurious of all the Fusion mattresses, you can now lie back and enjoy a whopping 34 per cent off its Ultra Memory and Reflex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress. Combining a 170mm thick reflex foam base with 50mm of memory foam in lieu of springs, this mattress will comfort and support you all the way to the land of nod. At 23cm it also fits into a wide variety of bed frames.

Buy now

Slumberland Zemira ortho comfort mattress: Was £924.99, now £369.99, Bensons for Beds

Slumberland

For premium comfort and support, this medium-firm mattress will make sure you have a restful night’s sleep. The individual pocket sprung design means your wriggly partner won’t roll into you, so you can climb out of bed in the morning feeling refreshed and ready to face the day. At a huge 60 per cent saving of £555, this is a no brainer.

Buy now

Nectar memory foam mattress, double: Was £549, now £424, Nectar Sleep

Nectar Sleep

With £125 off any mattress from Nectar Sleep, two free premium pillows with any mattress purchase and up to 30 per cent off accessories, the brand is offering unmissable deals. This mattress, comprising three layers of foam and a soft quilted adaptive cooling cover, made it into our round-up of the best mattresses. A bonus? Nectar Sleep is the first and only mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral, with all emissions offset by global schemes such as an Amazon forest protection programme.

Buy now

Harrison Spinks Yorkshire 28000 mattress: Was £5069, now £3749, Furniture Village

Harrison Spinks

Save more than £1000 on this Harrison Spinks mattress during the Cyber Monday sales at Furniture Village. The double mattress has a high spring count 38cm deep with a luxury pillow top, 28,000 individually-pocketed high-density micro-springs, and all national hemp, Yorkshire wool, flax, mohair, silk, cashmere, alpaca and cotton fillings. The layers move independently to give you support when and where you need it so rest easy and make the most of this deal.

Buy now

Casper hybrid mattress, double: Was £750, now £562.50, Mattress Online

Mattress Online

There is currently 25 per cent off all Casper Hybrid mattresses on Mattress Online as part of a site-wide Cyber Monday sale. Combining the brand's popular foam with a base layer of springs, this mattress moulds around your body. With added bounce and airflow, enjoy immediate comfort as you drift off. This one also made it into our review of the best mattresses while Casper claims it’s the brands “most supportive mattress” yet. The Casper essential mattress also made it into our round-up and has been reduced by £100. A steal of a deal.

Buy now

Silentnight Mia 1000 pocket ortho mattress – firm: Was £449, now £269, Very

Silentnight

This mattress has been designed to be easy to care for, so there shouldn’t be any need to turn it. The knitted quilt cover gives a soft surface, which is the ideal foundation for resting on.

Silentnight has used advanced pocket spring technology, which means your weight will be spread evenly across the mattress, providing a level of overall support and comfort. This is a firm mattress, so is ideal for those who suffer from back pain because it will keep your back in a relatively stable position without allowing you to sink into it as you sleep. The medium mattress is also on sale for £199, if you’d prefer something a little softer.

Buy now

How to get the best Cyber Monday mattress deals

To find the best deals, we’d recommend browsing not just mattress-specific brands but larger department stores such as Marks & Spencer, who have their own ranges and see huge reductions too.

We think the key to making the most of this annual event is not getting sucked into discounts that look too good to be true. Instead, come up with a list of products you're actually interested in before the big day. That way, you won’t buy things you don’t actually want, but look a good deal.

Shop around for the best price, and make sure you know the actual RRP of the product, so you’ll know a good deal when you see one.

Also, sign up to the newsletters from brands you want to buy from, as that’s the best way to know when teh sales start.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the best deals in the lead up and throughout the sale, across furniture, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion too, so make sure to check back here for regular updates.

Read more on Cyber Monday 2020

How to get the best Cyber Monday deals this year – When the sale starts, how to get the best savings, and how to prepare

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals – There will be millions of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best John Lewis & Partners Cyber Monday deals – With great deals on quality fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware brands, it will be a go-to for many

Best Currys PC World Cyber Monday deals – For everything from TVs to laptops, and kettles to coffee machines

Best Argos Cyber Monday deals – Covering everything from kids to homewares and fitness to DIY

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals – The tech giant is notorious for not participating in the event, so how can you find deals on Apple products? Find out in our guide

Best Cyber Monday tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Cyber Monday TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals – There’s hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Struggling to choose which console to buy, or after a new controller or game? Here's our expert guide

Best Cyber Monday home appliances deals – Now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals – Whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to new season essentials

Best Cyber Monday beauty deals – Stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Cyber Monday kids’ toys deals – Get your Christmas shopping done and dusted, with deals from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Cyber Monday furniture deals – There's no need to wait until the January sale to get a bargain sofa, wardrobe or armchair

The stores taking part in Cyber Monday– Our predictions based on last year, which we’ll be updating as the deals begin

Read More

Best Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Offers to know

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2020: From PS4 to Nintendo

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: Top offers in the sale